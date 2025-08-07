Erie Indemnity Company: Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $3.34 for the Quarter and $5.99 for the Six Months of 2025
ERIE, Pa., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2025. Net income was $174.7 million, or $3.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $163.9 million, or $3.13 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. Net income was $313.1 million, or $5.99 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2025, compared to $288.5 million, or $5.52 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2024.
2Q and First Half 2025
(in thousands)
2Q'25
2Q'24
1H'25
1H'24
Operating income
$ 199,173
$ 190,208
$ 350,549
$ 329,020
Investment income
19,600
13,827
39,136
28,906
Other income
1,974
3,292
5,808
6,703
Income before income taxes
220,747
207,327
395,493
364,629
Income tax expense
46,062
43,424
82,391
76,174
Net income
$ 174,685
$ 163,903
$ 313,102
$ 288,455
2Q 2025 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $9.0 million, or 4.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $63.0 million, or 8.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.2 million, or 7.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- Commissions increased $43.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and, to a lesser extent, an increase in agent incentive compensation.
- Non-commission expense increased $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Information technology costs increased $7.1 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and a decrease in capitalized professional fees related to technology initiatives. Sales and advertising expense increased $2.8 million primarily due to increased agent-related and advertising costs. Personnel costs were impacted by increased healthcare costs compared to 2024.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net investment income was $20.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to losses of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.
First Half 2025 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $21.5 million, or 6.5 percent, in the first six months of 2025 compared to the first six months of 2024.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $152.3 million, or 10.7 percent, in the first six months of 2025 compared to the first six months of 2024.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $2.0 million, or 5.8 percent, in the first six months of 2025 compared to the first six months of 2024.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- Commissions increased $104.6 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to the first six months of 2024, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and, to a lesser extent, an increase in agent incentive compensation.
- Non-commission expense increased $26.9 million for the first six months of compared to the first six months of 2024. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $4.3 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and printing and postage costs. Information technology costs increased $18.4 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and hardware and software costs and a decrease in capitalized professional fees related to technology initiatives. Customer service costs increased $2.7 million primarily due to increased personnel costs. Sales and advertising expense increased $3.0 million primarily due to increased advertising and personnel costs. Personnel costs were impacted by increased healthcare costs compared to 2024.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $39.1 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $28.9 million in the first six months of 2024. Net investment income was $40.0 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $31.9 million in the first six months of 2024. Net investment income included $1.2 million of limited partnership earnings in the first six months of 2025 compared to $0.3 million in the first six months of 2024. Net realized and unrealized gains were $1.0 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $0.1 million in the first six months of 2024. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $1.8 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $3.1 million in the first six months of 2024.
Erie Indemnity Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$ 823,853
$ 760,886
$ 1,578,902
$ 1,426,572
Management fee revenue - administrative services
18,296
17,051
35,941
33,985
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
212,644
206,028
422,917
397,595
Service agreement revenue
5,304
6,473
11,736
12,987
Total operating revenue
1,060,097
990,438
2,049,496
1,871,139
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
648,280
594,202
1,276,030
1,144,524
Cost of operations - administrative services
212,644
206,028
422,917
397,595
Total operating expenses
860,924
800,230
1,698,947
1,542,119
Operating income
199,173
190,208
350,549
329,020
Investment income
Net investment income
20,030
16,010
39,978
31,913
Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)
479
(1,795)
981
58
Net impairment losses recognized in earnings
(909)
(388)
(1,823)
(3,065)
Total investment income
19,600
13,827
39,136
28,906
Other income
1,974
3,292
5,808
6,703
Income before income taxes
220,747
207,327
395,493
364,629
Income tax expense
46,062
43,424
82,391
76,174
Net income
$ 174,685
$ 163,903
$ 313,102
$ 288,455
Net income per share
Class A common stock - basic
$ 3.75
$ 3.52
$ 6.72
$ 6.19
Class A common stock - diluted
$ 3.34
$ 3.13
$ 5.99
$ 5.52
Class B common stock - basic and diluted
$ 563
$ 528
$ 1,008
$ 929
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
Class A common stock
46,189,063
46,189,042
46,188,984
46,189,028
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
Class A common stock
52,304,407
52,305,299
52,304,397
52,303,551
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$ 1.365
$ 1.275
$ 2.73
$ 2.55
Class B common stock
$ 204.75
$ 191.25
$ 409.50
$ 382.50
Erie Indemnity Company
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $25,923 and $23,559, respectively)
$ 358,027
$ 298,397
Available-for-sale securities
59,162
44,604
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
769,148
707,060
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
71,133
83,902
Accrued investment income
11,998
11,069
Total current assets
1,269,468
1,145,032
Available-for-sale securities, net
1,048,584
991,726
Equity securities
68,095
85,891
Available-for-sale and equity securities lent
35,535
7,285
Fixed assets, net
519,834
513,494
Agent loans, net
85,027
80,597
Defined benefit pension plan
54,650
21,311
Other assets, net
47,021
43,278
Total assets
$ 3,128,214
$ 2,888,614
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$ 446,424
$ 408,309
Agent incentive compensation
70,101
75,458
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
193,032
190,028
Dividends payable
63,569
63,569
Contract liability
46,213
42,761
Deferred executive compensation
7,181
14,874
Securities lending payable
35,159
7,513
Total current liabilities
861,679
802,512
Defined benefit pension plan
26,820
28,070
Contract liability
22,594
21,170
Deferred executive compensation
18,471
19,721
Deferred income taxes, net
476
6,418
Other long-term liabilities
13,629
23,465
Total liabilities
943,669
901,356
Shareholders' equity
2,184,545
1,987,258
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,128,214
$ 2,888,614
