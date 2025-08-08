

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production expanded for the third straight month in June, and at an accelerated pace, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 12.8 percent year-over-year in June, much faster than the 3.0 percent increase in May.



The industry for fabricated metal products grew the most, by 17.7 percent annually in June, and production value in services increased by 3.2 percent.



Data showed that construction output was 0.3 percent lower in June versus a 1.2 percent growth in May.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 6.5 percent in June.



Separate official data showed that industrial orders climbed 1.0 percent annually in June and increased 5.7 percent compared to last month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News