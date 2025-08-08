

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in July, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 2.9 percent increase in June. That was in line with the flash data published on August 5.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco softened to 5.2 percent from 6.2 percent. The slowdown in inflation was also influenced by a 1.7 percent fall in each of transport and clothing and footwear prices.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, as estimated.



