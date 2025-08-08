Anzeige
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
08.08.25 | 08:09
0,937 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9421,08012:29
Dow Jones News
08.08.2025 12:21 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Dividend Declaration

Dividend Declaration 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Dividend Declaration 
08-Aug-2025 / 10:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
08 August 2025 
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the publication of its Interim results 
for the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has 
declared a further dividend of 2.36 cent per share for the period ended 30 June 2025. The 2.36 cent per share will be 
wholly a Property Income Distribution ("PID") as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 12 September 
2025 to shareholders on record on 22 August 2025. 
 
  
 
END 
 
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer    Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 
 
Stephen Mulcair, Investor Relations     Tel: +353 (1) 5570974  
 
investors@iresreit.ie 
 
  
 
For Media Queries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury      Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury     Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 
 
iresreit@drury.ie 
 
  
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at 
www.iresreit.ie. 
 
Important notices 
 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
 
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by 
laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform 
themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  398395 
EQS News ID:  2181608 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2181608&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2025 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
