

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are modestly higher on Friday, extending gains to a third straight session, with mostly encouraging corporate earnings announcements aiding sentiment.



Concerns about the potential impact of Trump's reciprocal tariffs limit market's upside a bit.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 24.95 points or 0.32% at 7,734.27 a few minutes ago.



Credit Agricole is rising more than 2%. Renault is up 1.8% and STMicroElectronics is gaining 1.5%, while Stellantis, Societe Generale, Thales, Carrefour, Saint Gobain, BNP Paribas and Bouygues are up 1 to 1.3%.



Unibail Rodamco, Engie, Safran, Accor, Eurofins Scientific, Michelin, Danone and Veolia Environment are up with modest gains.



Publicis Groupe, Bureau Veritas, Teleperformance, Hermes International, AXA, Dassault Systemes and LVMH are down 0.25 to 1%.



In economic news, France's unemployment rate held steady as expected in the June quarter, the statistical office INSEE said.



The jobless rate stood at 7.5% in the second quarter, the same as in the previous quarter. The number of unemployed increased by 29,000 compared to the March quarter, to 2.4 million.



The unemployment rate among young people aged 15 to 24 declined by 0.2% to 19% in the second quarter.



