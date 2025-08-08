

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amid a lack of economic and earnings data, U.K. stocks are moving in a tight range in somewhat lackluster trade on Friday. Investors are assessing the potential impact of the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs on global economic growth. Optimism about a rate cut by the Fed next month is aiding sentiment a bit.



The benchmark FTSE 100, moving between 9,083.95 and 9,126.09, was roughly flat at 9,102.05 a little while ago, netting a small gain of 1.28 points or 0.01%.



Fresnillo is gaining about 3.5%. Glencore is up 2.75%. JD Sports Fashion, Berkeley Group Holdings, Melrose Industries, Vodafone Group, Hiscox and Rentokil Initial are up 1.5 to 2%.



GSK is gaining about 1.3% on news it will receive $370 million as part of a U.S. patent settlement.



Rio Tinto, Land Securities, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Redrow, British American Tobacco and Barclays are also up with notable gains.



Entain is down 2.65% and Intercontinental Hotels Group is lower by about 2.5%. WPP, Pearson, Compass Group, Croda International, Relx, Admiral Group and Experian are down 1.4 to 2.3%.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Beazley, Prudential, Halma, The Sage Group, RightMove, Schroders and IAG are also down in negative territory.



