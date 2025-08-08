GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 14, 2025

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), announced today that it expects to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the close of business on Thursday, August 14, 2025. A copy of the news release will be available on the investor website.
Shareholders, investors, interested parties, and media are encouraged to join the Company's earnings call via webcast on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO and will be joined by other members of GameSquare's management team. Please join the call at
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=LyzeEplj
About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.
GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare operates a blockchain-native Ethereum treasury management program designed to generate onchain yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.
To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.
Corporate Contact
Lou Schwartz, President
Phone: (216) 464-6400
Email: ir@gamesquare.com
Investor Relations
Andrew Berger
Phone: (216) 464-6400
Email: ir@gamesquare.com
Media Relations
Chelsey Northern / The Untold
Phone: (254) 855-4028
Email: pr@gamesquare.com
SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-to-report-q2-2025-financial-results-on-august-14-2025-1057779