Metsä Board Corporation: Moody's downgraded Metsä Board's credit rating to Baa3, stable outlook

Metsä Board Corporation Stock exchange release Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 8 August 2025 2:35 pm EEST

Moody's Ratings has downgraded Metsä Board Corporation's long term issuer rating to Baa3 from Baa2 and its senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade is based on a deteriorating market environment, which has negatively affected Metsä Board's profitability. Demand for paperboards has weakened due to prolonged low consumer confidence, further pressured by global geopolitical tensions and recent U.S. import tariffs. In addition, there is concern about persistently low utilization rates among European paperboard producers.

Moody's notes positively that Metsä Board has launched a cost savings and profitability program aimed at improving annual EBITDA by EUR 200 million, and releasing at least EUR 150 million in working capital.

The change in outlook from negative to stable reflects Metsä Board's solid financial position, which strengthens the company's ability to operate through challenging market environment.

The downgrade will not have a material impact on Metsä Board's current financing costs.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION

Further information:



Henri Sederholm, CFO, tel. +358 10 465 4913



Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101

Metsä Board

metsagroup.com/metsaboard

Metsä Board is a producer of lightweight and high-quality folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. The fresh wood fibres we use in our products are a renewable and recyclable resource, that can be traced back to Northern European forests. We aim to have completely fossil-free mills and raw materials by 2030. We promote a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion.

Metsä Board is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. In 2024 our sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and we have around 2,300 employees. Metsä Board is part of Metsä Group, whose parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative is owned by over 90,000 Finnish forest owners.