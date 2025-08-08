

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order stopping unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats from wasting taxpayer dollars on frivolous grants.



Going forward, President Trump's appointees will review funding opportunity announcements and grant awards to verify that each grant dollar benefits Americans instead of lining grantees' pocketbooks or furthering causes that damage America, the White House said.



Award decisions will undergo more rigorous evaluation by political appointees and subject matter experts to ensure they benefit the American public, align with Administration priorities, and are coordinated across agencies to avoid duplication.



The Order also allows for the termination of future grants that do not meet these criteria, including if grantees use their awards in a manner that is inconsistent with the policy objectives in the Order.



The Order mandates that agencies simplify funding opportunity announcements with plain language.



The Order directs agencies to award grants to a wide array of meritorious grantees, not just the universities and nonprofits that have received awards year after year.



