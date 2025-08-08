

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX) Friday said Health Canada has approved Andembry for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 12 years and older.



HAE is a genetic disorder characterized by recurrent and unpredictable attacks of angioedema.



Health Canada authorization is based on data from the Phase 3 VANGUARD study, in which Andembry reduced HAE attacks by a median of more than 99 percent compared to placebo.



Andembry is already approved in several countries, including the U.S, Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Switzerland, and Japan.



