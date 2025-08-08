Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company") one of the nation's largest most trusted senior housing operators, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Ventas, Inc. ("Ventas") to assume operations of 15 senior living communities across multiple U.S. states. The transition marks an expansion of a multi-year, performance-driven relationship between the two companies and reinforces a shared commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation.

Discovery is expected to begin assuming operations for select communities this September with all communities transitioning by the end of 2025. In line with Discovery's regionally focused and unique operating platform, the 15 communities will be integrated into three of its Management Companies ("ManCos") including Integral Senior Living (ISL), Discovery Management Group (DMG) and Terrabella Senior Living. Each ManCo is designed to optimize performance through deep market insight and tailored operating practices and programs at each community, concurrently being supported by Discovery's shared services infrastructure, centralized systems, clinical, marketing and business optimization teams.

"The expansion of our relationship with Ventas is an important milestone demonstrating confidence from an outstanding owner that shares our dedication to creating exceptional living environments for seniors," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "Ventas continues to benefit from placing its communities within Discovery's portfolio of specialized operating management companies. Our ManCos, like ISL, DMG, and Terrabella, deliver highly customized, locally driven execution, supported by one of the most unique, sophisticated and performance-oriented platforms in the industry."

Since 2021, Discovery's relationship with Ventas has grown steadily, based on strong operational performance, collaboration and alignment. The 15 communities, previously managed under a triple-net lease structure, have tremendous upside occupancy potential, and Discovery is pleased with Ventas' confidence in the Company's ability to deliver turnaround success.

Discovery's relationship with Ventas is a model for strategic operator alignment, combining local execution with a unique operating platform that drives results at scale. Discovery already operates more than 140 communities in the states where the 15 new assets are located, enabling immediate synergies, regional density, staffing efficiency, market familiarity, and operational leverage.

"Our existing portfolio footprint provides a powerful foundation to capitalize on historic demand growth unfolding in senior housing," Hutchinson stated. "As trusted and high performing operators, Discovery is positioned to deliver strong, sustainable performance."

Discovery's Platform is Built to Perform

Discovery's unique operating platform centers on empowering eight regionally focused ManCos to run communities with local leadership. The ManCo structure provides the agility of hyper-local decision-making with the consistency and depth of national support including best-in-class centralized resources, technology and subject matter expert teams. Through this structure, Discovery is purpose-built for rapid integration and turnaround execution.

As the transition progresses, Discovery and Ventas remain closely aligned on operational excellence, resident satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 40,000 units across more than 360 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 18,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261791

