Aflac Incorporated: Make a Health Care Road Map With These Supplemental Insurance Milestones

Starting a new chapter is exciting, but changes can come with challenges. Supplemental insurance coverage offers the opportunity to meet many of those challenges with confidence. From getting married to buying a new home, supplemental insurance helps ensure the special people in these special moments -have added protection.

Here are a few important chapters that should come with some extra assurance.

Turning 26: Happy birthday! Turning 26 means being old enough to vote, rent a car and be removed from a parent's insurance policy. Adulting might seem intimidating, but supplemental insurance can add some security to newfound independence.

Getting married: Congratulations! A wedding is a beautiful event, though a marriage license isn't the only paperwork required. Adding a new spouse to supplemental insurance coverage is an important step in making sure both people have added protection. The new mister or missus must also fill out a continuous coverage verification form.

Planning a family: There's plenty to check off the list when bringing a new baby home - a crib, cute clothes and tons of diapers. But there's an important item that needs to be crossed off before the baby is even on the way, and that's supplemental insurance. Coverage can help provide financial security to protect a growing family.

A new job: Starting a new job means meeting new coworkers and figuring out where to find the breakroom. One way to make the transition easier is to bring along current supplemental insurance coverage. That's where portable policies come into play, which can follow a new employee to their next opportunity.

Traveling: Lost luggage or a delayed flight are common frustrations for the average jetsetter, but it's also important to keep bigger concerns in mind. For example, accident insurance still helps to provide protection while traveling, so qualifying medical expenses incurred away from home are covered.

Life has plenty of plot twists, and Aflac can be there for its customers through each and every one. Visit Aflac.com to learn more and apply for extra protection.

