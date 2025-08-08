poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) recognized continued momentum in strategic markets as well as increased market activity derived from the Strategic Investment Agreement in the company's 2Q 2025 results. Positive developments in the AR|MR and machine vision market were reflected in released financials. Continued strength in demand for TLens® tunable optics products as well as interest in TWedge® wobulation technology reinforced customers' interest and market strength. In addition, poLight announced sample prototypes of its TLens-based off-the-shelf (OTS) M12 focusing camera lens for industrial machine vision use cases, taking an increased role in the solution value chain. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3J5m9Mw

"From a financial perspective, this year has developed as planned," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight. "Market activity further intensified after the announcement of the strategic investment agreement with Q Technology Group (Q Tech). In addition to securing new funding for the company, this agreement will boost market perception of poLight as a strong and long-term player in our ecosystem. Our market position, efforts to establish a presence in multiple market segments, and ongoing initiatives to improve and future-proof our products and technology platform, as well as continuing to develop the organization, it is evident that the company has many opportunities for growth and that these are becoming more visible quarter by quarter."

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens® which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens® enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO, poLight ASA: oyvind.isaksen@polight.com