poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will showcase the latest tunable optics imaging technology advancements in AR|MR, consumer and machine vision at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) CES event, January 6-9, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company's TLens products and TWedge wobulator technology are making measurable strides in solving design challenges that deliver superior user experiences. Private demonstrations will be available in its executive suite at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4848RbY.

"We have made notable progress with several top tier consumer OEMs and are excited to highlight our broad adoption in several growing markets," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "Replicating the human eye experience to meet AI-driven imaging requirements is critical in achieving real-time experiences. CES is the world's most powerful technology event, and we look forward to meeting with current customers as well as new companies bringing innovative solutions to market."

poLight recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, leveraging 15 years of groundbreaking research coupled with five years of commercialization to build the foundation for future commercial success. Its inaugural ultrafast, ultracompact, and ultralow power TLens product line has achieved a commercial foothold in a wide variety of consumer and enterprise applications, proving it is an established, reliable solution solving optical design challenges. The company's TWedge wobulator pixel-shifting technology shows dramatic improvements in applications such as AR head-worn device displays. In addition, poLight is in the process of implementing its tunable optics technology in an off-the-shelf (OTS) M12 focusing camera lens and solution ecosystem for industrial machine vision OEMs, propelling 3D imaging and AI robotic vision in a wide variety of manufacturing applications.

The poLight team invites you to meet with its global leaders to discuss how we can best support your imaging and microdisplay needs. Contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

About poLight ASA

Headquartered in Tønsberg, Norway, the global company has employed team members in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. With a growing worldwide patent and trademark portfolio, poLight controls its technology pipeline from polymer to product. System level expertise speeds proof of concept design efforts, supported by robust test and qualification capabilities. Earlier this year, the company announced a strategic investment agreement with Q Tech, a leading manufacturer of camera modules for global companies. This relationship combined with strong market interest and adoption of tunable optics reflects strong growth opportunities in the future. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

