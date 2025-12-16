poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will highlight the company's tunable optics leadership and technology at the SPIE conferences, January 19-23, 2026 in San Francisco, CA. Featuring solutions for AR|MR, machine vision and optoelectronics, poLight continues to solve OEM design challenges, meet AI-driven imaging requirements, and deliver superior user experiences. The poLight team invites you to meet with its global leaders to discuss how we can best support your imaging and microdisplay needs. Visit booth 6317, attend one of our presentations or contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

poLight ASA will highlight the company's tunable optics leadership and technology at the SPIE conferences, January 19-23, 2026, in San Francisco, CA. Featuring solutions for AR|MR, machine vision and optoelectronics, poLight continues to solve OEM design challenges, meet AI-driven imaging requirements, and deliver superior user experiences. Visit booth 6317, attend one of our presentations or contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

Photonics West Optoelectronics MOEMS-MEMS in Photonics conference



Piezo MEMS Tunable Optics Deliver The AR|MR Imaging Experiences Consumers Demand



Nico Tallaron, Senior Optical Engineer, Jan. 19 at 4:35pm, Room 3002 Moscone West, Level 3 Vision Tech Main Stage



Delivering a Constant Field-of-View Focusing Solution that Meets AI-based Imaging Requirements in Industrial and Machine Vision Applications



Pierre Craen, Chief Technology Officer, Jan. 22, 10:30am, Moscone West Expo Stage 2 AR|VR|MR Main Stage



Imaging is Holding Back AR|MR Mass Adoption



Pierre Craen, Chief Technology Officer, Jan. 22, 8:55am, Moscone West Level 3

"We are pleased to join SPIE as a sponsor of the AR|VR|MR conference, exhibitor at Photonics West, and speaker at the new Vision Tech conference," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "Our TLens products and TWedge wobulator technology are making measurable strides in achieving the next level of imaging. We look forward to meeting with current customers as well as new companies bringing innovative solutions to market."

poLight recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, leveraging 15 years of groundbreaking research coupled with five years of commercialization to build the foundation for future commercial success. Its inaugural ultrafast, ultracompact, and ultralow power TLens product line has achieved a commercial foothold in a wide variety of consumer and enterprise applications, proving it is an established, reliable solution solving optical design challenges. The company's TWedge wobulator pixel-shifting technology shows dramatic improvements in applications such as AR head-worn device displays. In addition, poLight is in the process of implementing its tunable optics technology in an off-the-shelf (OTS) M12 focusing camera lens and solution ecosystem for industrial machine vision OEMs, propelling 3D imaging and AI robotic vision in a wide variety of manufacturing applications.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

Contacts:

Marcia Barnett

marcia.barnett@polight.com