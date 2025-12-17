poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) and Image Quality Labs (IQL) today announced the development of an M12-based Raspberry Pi TLens Studio evaluation and development platform, utilizing the new line of TLens off-the-shelf (OTS) focusing camera lens. This platform enables machine vision design engineers to quickly and easily evaluate high speed, constant field-of-view focusing functionality on their existing embedded computing platforms. Initially available in a 7.5mm focal length, the prototype will be available for private viewing in the poLight suite at CES (6-9 January) and in both the poLight (#6317) and Image Quality Labs (#6716) booths at SPIE (20-23 January). To schedule a CES viewing, contact info@polight.com.

Historically, industrial machine vision OEMs have been forced to rely on fixed focus cameras with a small aperture to achieve sufficient depth of focus, hindering advanced imaging for factory and warehouse automation, barcode scanners and embedded cameras. Delivering a small, cost-competitive OTS solution with constant field-of-view focusing which is based on a standard sensor platform enables industrial machine vision OEMs to quickly ramp their advanced technology.

"poLight is committed to building an ecosystem of integrators and solution providers addressing AI-driven imaging challenges," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "By collaborating with Image Quality Labs, we are delivering a key aspect that solves machine vision imaging barriers in a variety of applications."

"At IQL, our customers are continually looking for ways to push image quality, autofocus performance, and system responsiveness," said Jason Cope, Founder CEO of Image Quality Labs. "This Raspberry Pi TLens Studio platform provides a plug-and-play way to evaluate TLens behavior in minutes, not months. Partnering with poLight allows us to bring advanced focusing capabilities directly into the hands of machine vision developers."

The M12-based Raspberry Pi TLens Studio platform leverages poLight's ultra-fast (~1ms), ultra-low power-consuming (~1mW) TLens, enabling design engineers to rapidly set and change object/focal distances to accommodate different scenarios. The OTS lenses will be available at 6mm, 7.5mm, 13mm and 19mm focal lengths, in production volume by Q1 2026.

The IQL TLens RPi 5 Evaluation Kit is a new development platform purpose-built to help engineers rapidly evaluate poLight's TLens constant field-of-view focusing technology on modern embedded systems. Designed around the Raspberry Pi 5 and an M12 optical architecture, the kit will initially support IQL's TLens-enabled camera modules built on the Sony IMX462 and Sony IMX900 image sensors, two industry-proven platforms for low-light, high-speed, and machine-vision applications.

The evaluation kit provides a turnkey pathway for developers to test TLens performance, integrate with their existing software stacks, and accelerate camera-driven innovation in industrial automation, robotics, edge AI, and inspection systems. The IQL TLens RPi 5 Evaluation Kit, along with the first IMX462 and IMX900-based TLens camera modules, will be available in limited early-access quantities in Q1 2026.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

About IQL:

Image Quality Labs (IQL) specializes in advanced imaging system engineering, offering custom camera module design, ISP and camera driver integration, and precision image quality tuning for embedded vision applications worldwide. IQL's vertically integrated approach; from architecture and optics selection through production-ready hardware, software, and test systems, supports global customers across robotics, machine vision, medical imaging, automotive, and AI/ML ecosystems. With design and manufacturing operations in the U.S. and engineering collaborations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, IQL enables rapid evaluation, optimization, and deployment of next-generation imaging solutions. Learn more at https://www.imagequalitylabs.com.

