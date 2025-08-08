POXEL shares to resume trading on August 11, 2025 at market opening

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare metabolic disorders, announces today the opening of reorganization proceedings.

Opening of judicial reorganization proceedings

On July 29, 2025, POXEL announced in a press release that it had filed for insolvency with the Lyon Court of Economic Activities (the "Court") and requested the opening of reorganization proceedings.

Following a hearing held on August 5, 2025, the Court decided to initiate reorganization proceedings.

The Company will continue to operate during the six-month observation period, in accordance with legal provisions. During this period, POXEL will examine all options available to it to continue its activities, including a continuation plan.

The Company will keep all stakeholders informed as necessary of developments in its situation and the progress of the proceedings.

Resumption of trading in POXEL shares (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516)

The Company has asked Euronext to resume trading of POXEL shares as of August 11, 2025, at market opening.

About Poxel

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of MASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is now marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

