Freitag, 08.08.2025
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Aug-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
8 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  8 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         98,991 
 
Highest price paid per share:            143.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             139.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    142.3208p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,588,019 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,588,019) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      142.3208p                        98,991

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
540             142.20          08:00:52         00348594848TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              142.20          08:00:52         00348594849TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             140.60          08:10:02         00348596779TRLO1     XLON 
 
313             140.20          08:20:28         00348599304TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             140.20          08:20:28         00348599305TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             140.20          08:23:30         00348600038TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             140.00          08:24:07         00348600168TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             140.00          08:24:07         00348600169TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             139.80          08:40:07         00348603889TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             139.80          08:40:07         00348603890TRLO1     XLON 
 
701             139.80          08:40:07         00348603891TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              139.80          09:32:11         00348616978TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             139.20          09:32:31         00348617060TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             139.40          09:39:43         00348618872TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             139.40          09:50:00         00348621988TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             139.40          09:50:00         00348621989TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             139.00          09:50:00         00348621990TRLO1     XLON 
 
7500             139.00          10:26:26         00348650003TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             140.20          10:32:20         00348659198TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             140.20          10:32:20         00348659199TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              140.20          10:32:20         00348659200TRLO1     XLON 
 
1474             142.00          10:33:24         00348660366TRLO1     XLON 
 
345             141.60          10:34:15         00348661499TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             141.60          10:46:18         00348670092TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             141.80          10:46:18         00348670093TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             141.40          10:47:00         00348670352TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             141.40          10:47:00         00348670353TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              141.40          10:47:00         00348670354TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             141.20          10:54:06         00348674155TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              141.20          10:56:02         00348674952TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             141.40          11:07:06         00348675944TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             141.40          11:09:54         00348676035TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             141.40          11:09:54         00348676036TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             141.40          11:09:54         00348676037TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             141.40          11:10:37         00348676053TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             141.80          11:35:37         00348676713TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             142.00          11:44:05         00348677327TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             142.40          11:56:51         00348677657TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             142.40          11:57:47         00348677688TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              142.80          12:18:56         00348678390TRLO1     XLON 
 
1427             143.60          12:19:01         00348678392TRLO1     XLON 
 
875             143.60          12:19:01         00348678393TRLO1     XLON 
 
2302             143.80          12:19:01         00348678394TRLO1     XLON 
 
1045             143.80          12:19:01         00348678395TRLO1     XLON 
 
1644             143.40          12:19:16         00348678403TRLO1     XLON 
 
1238             143.60          12:19:29         00348678413TRLO1     XLON 
 
9864             143.60          12:19:29         00348678414TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             143.20          12:20:01         00348678433TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             143.20          12:20:01         00348678434TRLO1     XLON 
 
448             143.20          12:20:01         00348678435TRLO1     XLON 
 
1097             142.80          12:21:00         00348678483TRLO1     XLON 
 
1881             143.00          12:41:29         00348679236TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             143.00          12:45:22         00348679338TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             143.00          12:51:25         00348679484TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             143.00          12:51:42         00348679488TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             143.00          12:51:57         00348679502TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             143.00          12:52:11         00348679509TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             143.00          12:52:24         00348679516TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              143.00          12:52:24         00348679517TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             143.00          12:55:42         00348679642TRLO1     XLON 
 
1377             143.40          13:08:29         00348679998TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             143.40          13:08:45         00348680001TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             143.40          13:09:01         00348680003TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             143.40          13:09:16         00348680008TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             143.40          13:09:30         00348680015TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             143.40          13:09:30         00348680016TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             143.40          13:09:30         00348680017TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             143.20          13:13:35         00348680174TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             143.20          13:13:35         00348680175TRLO1     XLON 
 
1157             142.80          13:19:50         00348680452TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

25              142.60          13:45:39         00348681051TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              142.60          13:45:39         00348681052TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             142.60          13:45:39         00348681053TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             142.80          13:47:56         00348681172TRLO1     XLON 
 
1239             142.80          13:47:57         00348681173TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             142.60          13:49:00         00348681240TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             142.80          13:51:21         00348681411TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             142.40          13:54:10         00348681520TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             142.40          13:54:10         00348681521TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             142.80          14:03:31         00348681876TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             142.80          14:12:04         00348682172TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             142.80          14:18:17         00348682350TRLO1     XLON 
 
292             142.40          14:22:10         00348682490TRLO1     XLON 
 
271             142.40          14:22:10         00348682491TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             142.40          14:23:00         00348682521TRLO1     XLON 
 
1088             142.00          14:24:51         00348682586TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             142.20          14:31:19         00348683227TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             141.80          14:31:45         00348683290TRLO1     XLON 
 
709             142.60          14:45:11         00348684607TRLO1     XLON 
 
729             142.60          14:45:11         00348684608TRLO1     XLON 
 
1234             142.80          14:46:32         00348684713TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             142.80          14:46:32         00348684714TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             143.00          14:46:56         00348684720TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             143.00          14:47:16         00348684737TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             142.80          14:47:27         00348684750TRLO1     XLON 
 
986             142.80          14:47:27         00348684751TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             143.00          14:48:20         00348684822TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             143.00          14:48:32         00348684829TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             143.00          14:48:32         00348684830TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             143.00          14:48:44         00348684854TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             143.00          14:48:56         00348684863TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             143.00          14:49:07         00348684881TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             143.00          14:49:38         00348684916TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             143.00          14:52:23         00348685075TRLO1     XLON 
 
1090             142.60          14:54:08         00348685161TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             142.60          14:54:08         00348685162TRLO1     XLON 
 
1087             142.40          14:57:47         00348685302TRLO1     XLON 
 
955             143.00          15:09:02         00348685692TRLO1     XLON 
 
1191             142.60          15:09:16         00348685734TRLO1     XLON 
 
293             142.80          15:09:55         00348685839TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             142.60          15:11:57         00348685965TRLO1     XLON 
 
1046             142.60          15:11:57         00348685966TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             142.60          15:11:57         00348685968TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              142.40          15:20:58         00348686504TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             142.40          15:20:58         00348686505TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              143.20          15:38:10         00348687133TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             143.00          15:38:56         00348687162TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              143.00          15:39:58         00348687206TRLO1     XLON 
 
340             143.60          15:40:00         00348687214TRLO1     XLON 
 
1142             143.20          15:41:31         00348687344TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              143.00          15:41:31         00348687345TRLO1     XLON 
 
1107             143.00          15:41:31         00348687346TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             143.00          15:41:34         00348687350TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             142.80          15:42:00         00348687367TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             142.80          15:42:00         00348687368TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             142.80          15:42:26         00348687394TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             143.00          15:43:00         00348687412TRLO1     XLON 
 
569             143.00          15:43:40         00348687422TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             143.00          15:44:37         00348687450TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             142.80          15:44:39         00348687451TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             142.60          15:44:39         00348687452TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             142.40          15:46:00         00348687490TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             142.40          15:47:31         00348687552TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             142.40          15:55:30         00348687887TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              142.40          15:55:30         00348687888TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              142.40          15:55:30         00348687889TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             142.40          15:55:30         00348687890TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             142.40          16:01:04         00348688114TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             142.80          16:05:19         00348688277TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             142.20          16:06:48         00348688333TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             142.20          16:06:48         00348688334TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             142.00          16:06:48         00348688335TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             141.80          16:08:59         00348688435TRLO1     XLON 
 
983             141.80          16:08:59         00348688436TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             141.80          16:08:59         00348688437TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             141.80          16:11:25         00348688557TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             141.60          16:11:27         00348688558TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             141.40          16:11:28         00348688563TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             141.60          16:12:24         00348688628TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             141.60          16:12:24         00348688629TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              141.60          16:12:24         00348688630TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             141.40          16:12:37         00348688637TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             141.40          16:13:20         00348688657TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398405 
EQS News ID:  2181720 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2181720&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
