Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 8 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 98,991 Highest price paid per share: 143.80p Lowest price paid per share: 139.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 142.3208p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,588,019 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,588,019) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 142.3208p 98,991

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 540 142.20 08:00:52 00348594848TRLO1 XLON 3 142.20 08:00:52 00348594849TRLO1 XLON 582 140.60 08:10:02 00348596779TRLO1 XLON 313 140.20 08:20:28 00348599304TRLO1 XLON 274 140.20 08:20:28 00348599305TRLO1 XLON 557 140.20 08:23:30 00348600038TRLO1 XLON 193 140.00 08:24:07 00348600168TRLO1 XLON 168 140.00 08:24:07 00348600169TRLO1 XLON 163 139.80 08:40:07 00348603889TRLO1 XLON 413 139.80 08:40:07 00348603890TRLO1 XLON 701 139.80 08:40:07 00348603891TRLO1 XLON 77 139.80 09:32:11 00348616978TRLO1 XLON 591 139.20 09:32:31 00348617060TRLO1 XLON 114 139.40 09:39:43 00348618872TRLO1 XLON 528 139.40 09:50:00 00348621988TRLO1 XLON 536 139.40 09:50:00 00348621989TRLO1 XLON 571 139.00 09:50:00 00348621990TRLO1 XLON 7500 139.00 10:26:26 00348650003TRLO1 XLON 306 140.20 10:32:20 00348659198TRLO1 XLON 200 140.20 10:32:20 00348659199TRLO1 XLON 42 140.20 10:32:20 00348659200TRLO1 XLON 1474 142.00 10:33:24 00348660366TRLO1 XLON 345 141.60 10:34:15 00348661499TRLO1 XLON 561 141.60 10:46:18 00348670092TRLO1 XLON 561 141.80 10:46:18 00348670093TRLO1 XLON 280 141.40 10:47:00 00348670352TRLO1 XLON 300 141.40 10:47:00 00348670353TRLO1 XLON 2 141.40 10:47:00 00348670354TRLO1 XLON 582 141.20 10:54:06 00348674155TRLO1 XLON 80 141.20 10:56:02 00348674952TRLO1 XLON 549 141.40 11:07:06 00348675944TRLO1 XLON 189 141.40 11:09:54 00348676035TRLO1 XLON 528 141.40 11:09:54 00348676036TRLO1 XLON 528 141.40 11:09:54 00348676037TRLO1 XLON 158 141.40 11:10:37 00348676053TRLO1 XLON 564 141.80 11:35:37 00348676713TRLO1 XLON 573 142.00 11:44:05 00348677327TRLO1 XLON 232 142.40 11:56:51 00348677657TRLO1 XLON 344 142.40 11:57:47 00348677688TRLO1 XLON 48 142.80 12:18:56 00348678390TRLO1 XLON 1427 143.60 12:19:01 00348678392TRLO1 XLON 875 143.60 12:19:01 00348678393TRLO1 XLON 2302 143.80 12:19:01 00348678394TRLO1 XLON 1045 143.80 12:19:01 00348678395TRLO1 XLON 1644 143.40 12:19:16 00348678403TRLO1 XLON 1238 143.60 12:19:29 00348678413TRLO1 XLON 9864 143.60 12:19:29 00348678414TRLO1 XLON 333 143.20 12:20:01 00348678433TRLO1 XLON 1000 143.20 12:20:01 00348678434TRLO1 XLON 448 143.20 12:20:01 00348678435TRLO1 XLON 1097 142.80 12:21:00 00348678483TRLO1 XLON 1881 143.00 12:41:29 00348679236TRLO1 XLON 551 143.00 12:45:22 00348679338TRLO1 XLON 551 143.00 12:51:25 00348679484TRLO1 XLON 619 143.00 12:51:42 00348679488TRLO1 XLON 635 143.00 12:51:57 00348679502TRLO1 XLON 614 143.00 12:52:11 00348679509TRLO1 XLON 617 143.00 12:52:24 00348679516TRLO1 XLON 16 143.00 12:52:24 00348679517TRLO1 XLON 592 143.00 12:55:42 00348679642TRLO1 XLON 1377 143.40 13:08:29 00348679998TRLO1 XLON 590 143.40 13:08:45 00348680001TRLO1 XLON 603 143.40 13:09:01 00348680003TRLO1 XLON 611 143.40 13:09:16 00348680008TRLO1 XLON 103 143.40 13:09:30 00348680015TRLO1 XLON 377 143.40 13:09:30 00348680016TRLO1 XLON 100 143.40 13:09:30 00348680017TRLO1 XLON 140 143.20 13:13:35 00348680174TRLO1 XLON 439 143.20 13:13:35 00348680175TRLO1 XLON 1157 142.80 13:19:50 00348680452TRLO1 XLON

25 142.60 13:45:39 00348681051TRLO1 XLON 52 142.60 13:45:39 00348681052TRLO1 XLON 253 142.60 13:45:39 00348681053TRLO1 XLON 559 142.80 13:47:56 00348681172TRLO1 XLON 1239 142.80 13:47:57 00348681173TRLO1 XLON 598 142.60 13:49:00 00348681240TRLO1 XLON 544 142.80 13:51:21 00348681411TRLO1 XLON 544 142.40 13:54:10 00348681520TRLO1 XLON 544 142.40 13:54:10 00348681521TRLO1 XLON 563 142.80 14:03:31 00348681876TRLO1 XLON 563 142.80 14:12:04 00348682172TRLO1 XLON 563 142.80 14:18:17 00348682350TRLO1 XLON 292 142.40 14:22:10 00348682490TRLO1 XLON 271 142.40 14:22:10 00348682491TRLO1 XLON 565 142.40 14:23:00 00348682521TRLO1 XLON 1088 142.00 14:24:51 00348682586TRLO1 XLON 558 142.20 14:31:19 00348683227TRLO1 XLON 558 141.80 14:31:45 00348683290TRLO1 XLON 709 142.60 14:45:11 00348684607TRLO1 XLON 729 142.60 14:45:11 00348684608TRLO1 XLON 1234 142.80 14:46:32 00348684713TRLO1 XLON 680 142.80 14:46:32 00348684714TRLO1 XLON 585 143.00 14:46:56 00348684720TRLO1 XLON 590 143.00 14:47:16 00348684737TRLO1 XLON 140 142.80 14:47:27 00348684750TRLO1 XLON 986 142.80 14:47:27 00348684751TRLO1 XLON 594 143.00 14:48:20 00348684822TRLO1 XLON 298 143.00 14:48:32 00348684829TRLO1 XLON 259 143.00 14:48:32 00348684830TRLO1 XLON 585 143.00 14:48:44 00348684854TRLO1 XLON 576 143.00 14:48:56 00348684863TRLO1 XLON 565 143.00 14:49:07 00348684881TRLO1 XLON 550 143.00 14:49:38 00348684916TRLO1 XLON 547 143.00 14:52:23 00348685075TRLO1 XLON 1090 142.60 14:54:08 00348685161TRLO1 XLON 545 142.60 14:54:08 00348685162TRLO1 XLON 1087 142.40 14:57:47 00348685302TRLO1 XLON 955 143.00 15:09:02 00348685692TRLO1 XLON 1191 142.60 15:09:16 00348685734TRLO1 XLON 293 142.80 15:09:55 00348685839TRLO1 XLON 553 142.60 15:11:57 00348685965TRLO1 XLON 1046 142.60 15:11:57 00348685966TRLO1 XLON 588 142.60 15:11:57 00348685968TRLO1 XLON 19 142.40 15:20:58 00348686504TRLO1 XLON 578 142.40 15:20:58 00348686505TRLO1 XLON 2 143.20 15:38:10 00348687133TRLO1 XLON 137 143.00 15:38:56 00348687162TRLO1 XLON 52 143.00 15:39:58 00348687206TRLO1 XLON 340 143.60 15:40:00 00348687214TRLO1 XLON 1142 143.20 15:41:31 00348687344TRLO1 XLON 10 143.00 15:41:31 00348687345TRLO1 XLON 1107 143.00 15:41:31 00348687346TRLO1 XLON 559 143.00 15:41:34 00348687350TRLO1 XLON 206 142.80 15:42:00 00348687367TRLO1 XLON 341 142.80 15:42:00 00348687368TRLO1 XLON 581 142.80 15:42:26 00348687394TRLO1 XLON 561 143.00 15:43:00 00348687412TRLO1 XLON 569 143.00 15:43:40 00348687422TRLO1 XLON 562 143.00 15:44:37 00348687450TRLO1 XLON 560 142.80 15:44:39 00348687451TRLO1 XLON 546 142.60 15:44:39 00348687452TRLO1 XLON 547 142.40 15:46:00 00348687490TRLO1 XLON 544 142.40 15:47:31 00348687552TRLO1 XLON 162 142.40 15:55:30 00348687887TRLO1 XLON 77 142.40 15:55:30 00348687888TRLO1 XLON 91 142.40 15:55:30 00348687889TRLO1 XLON 214 142.40 15:55:30 00348687890TRLO1 XLON 544 142.40 16:01:04 00348688114TRLO1 XLON 549 142.80 16:05:19 00348688277TRLO1 XLON 544 142.20 16:06:48 00348688333TRLO1 XLON 544 142.20 16:06:48 00348688334TRLO1 XLON 585 142.00 16:06:48 00348688335TRLO1 XLON 585 141.80 16:08:59 00348688435TRLO1 XLON 983 141.80 16:08:59 00348688436TRLO1 XLON 553 141.80 16:08:59 00348688437TRLO1 XLON 553 141.80 16:11:25 00348688557TRLO1 XLON 549 141.60 16:11:27 00348688558TRLO1 XLON 553 141.40 16:11:28 00348688563TRLO1 XLON 116 141.60 16:12:24 00348688628TRLO1 XLON 201 141.60 16:12:24 00348688629TRLO1 XLON 2 141.60 16:12:24 00348688630TRLO1 XLON 571 141.40 16:12:37 00348688637TRLO1 XLON 582 141.40 16:13:20 00348688657TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

