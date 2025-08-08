Storskogen Group AB: Storskogen acquires logistics specialist Carry Gently

Storskogen has acquired approximately 93 percent of the shares in Carry Gently Limited ("Carry Gently"), a leading provider in transport of high value, fragile equipment, based in the United Kingdom. The company generated sales of approximately GBP 3.4 million in 2024, corresponding to around SEK 45 million. The acquisition increases Storskogen's exposure to profitable and niche transport companies.

With over 30 years of experience, Carry Gently is a specialised logistics partner for customers with complex, high value and fragile products. The company's core customer segments are active in medical technology and IT infrastructure, areas that benefit from increased digitalisation and focus on health, two of Storskogen's investment themes. In addition, the company has many similarities with Storskogen's successful logistics business unit Stop Start Transport, which is also based in the UK, allowing for collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Chris Pullen, Interim Head of Storskogen UK, believes that the acquisition is a good strategic fit that strengthens Storskogen's footprint in the United Kingdom.

"With solid profitability, lower sensitivity to economic cycles and a market leading position in a growing niche, I am convinced that Carry Gently will be a strong addition to our portfolio. Furthermore, there are exciting opportunities for operational excellence and collaboration with similar companies in the Group. This acquisition marks a step in Storskogen's efforts to increase its exposure to home markets outside of Sweden, where the UK is a key region", says Chris Pullen.

Carry Gently has 21 employees and is based in Aldershot and Manchester in the United Kingdom, but operates in all of Europe. The current management team, led by Director John Ross, will remain in the business and continue to drive growth with Storskogen as a partner.

"Storskogen's long-term and decentralised approach allows Carry Gently to build seamlessly on its past successes, take advantage of future opportunities and be better positioned to meet challenges. We look forward to working with Storskogen and leveraging its wider business expertise to unlock potential and grow in a sustainable way in the years ahead", says John Ross.

Carry Gently will be part of Storskogen's Business Services vertical within the Services business area. The acquisition was completed on 8 August 2025. It is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Storskogen's earnings and EBITA margin.

For inquiries about Storskogen's presence and M&A activities in the UK, please contact:

Chris Pullen, Interim EVP, Head of Storskogen UK

+44 778 626 53 44

chris.pullen@storskogen.com

For investor related information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

+46 72 506 14 22

andreas.lindblom@storskogen.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Metzler, Head of Communication

+46 73 305 59 55

michael.metzler@storskogen.com

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. With a long-term ownership horizon, Storskogen acquires and develops leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries. The company has approximately 11,000 employees and generates net sales of SEK 34 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com

We have recently expanded our news distribution to offer industry insights, articles from our experts, business unit updates and case studies. To receive the full range of Storskogen news, update your subscription here: https://www.storskogen.com/media/subscribe/