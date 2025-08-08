

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's merchandise trade deficit for July increased from a year ago as exports decreased while imports were largely unchanged, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.



The goods trade deficit for July widened to ISK 44.2 billion from ISK 34.1 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall was ISK 37.3 billion in June.



The value of exports fell 12 percent year-on-year to ISK 72.4 billion, while that of imports was largely unchanged at ISK 116.6 billion.



Exports of both manufacturing and marine products decreased significantly, while imports of capital goods grew sharply.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News