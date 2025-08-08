

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie retreated to 1.3763 against the greenback and 1.6044 against the euro, from an early high of 1.3725 and a 2-day high of 1.5969, respectively.



The loonie fell to a 9-day low of 0.8979 against the aussie.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.39 against the greenback, 1.62 against the euro and 0.91 against the aussie.



