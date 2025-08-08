Anzeige
08.08.2025 22:48 Uhr
Parks! America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2025. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended June 29, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company's reportable segments is summarized in the tables below.

For the 13 weeks ended For the 39 weeks ended
June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024
Total revenues:
Georgia Park $1,999,462 $2,200,174 $4,156,567 $4,489,128
Missouri Park 656,191 675,283 1,320,280 1,317,737
Texas Park 820,267 573,287 1,771,552 1,497,704
Consolidated $3,475,920 $3,448,744 $7,248,399 $7,304,569
Income before income taxes:
Georgia Park $988,670 $1,172,530 $1,471,158 $1,724,017
Missouri Park 216,749 222,714 174,327 166,886
Texas Park 333,531 107,086 348,605 102,137
Segment income 1,538,950 1,502,330 1,994,090 1,993,040
Corporate expenses (277,876) (401,082) (849,711) (911,490)
Depreciation and amortization (230,756) (230,852) (659,619) (672,648)
Contested proxy and related matters, net 103,657 (746,570) 670,814 (2,037,822)
Tornado expenses and write-offs, net - 53,755 - 53,755
Legal settlement - (75,000) - (75,000)
Other operating expenses, net (13,750) - (13,698) (35,754)
Other income, net 18,345 31,412 57,050 101,325
Interest expense (53,970) (46,923) (166,148) (147,515)
Consolidated $1,084,599 $87,070 $1,032,778 $(1,732,109)
For the 13 weeks ended For the 39 weeks ended
June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024
Depreciation and amortization:
Georgia Park $106,876 $97,059 $295,124 $283,107
Missouri Park 55,332 59,184 163,413 173,604
Texas Park 68,134 74,195 199,840 214,695
Corporate 414 414 1,242 1,242
Consolidated $230,756 $230,852 $659,619 $672,648
Capital expenditures
Georgia Park $65,100 $98,867 $1,003,894 $372,059
Missouri Park 30,364 4,569 63,887 79,614
Texas Park - 81,483 114,068 218,118
Consolidated $95,464 $184,919 $1,181,849 $669,791
As of
June 29, 2025 September 29, 2024
Total assets:
Georgia Park $7,618,521 $7,520,918
Missouri Park 2,880,382 3,399,324
Texas Park 8,019,019 7,812,661
Corporate 72,147 461,168
Consolidated $18,590,070 $19,194,071
Total cash & short-term investments:
Georgia Park $1,277,036 $1,800,623
Missouri Park 488,063 870,918
Texas Park 891,416 570,122
Corporate 31,146 82,705
Consolidated $2,687,661 $3,324,368
Asset less cash & short-term investments:
Georgia Park $6,341,485 $5,720,295
Missouri Park 2,392,320 2,528,406
Texas Park 7,127,603 7,242,539
Corporate 41,002 378,463
Consolidated $15,902,409 $15,869,703


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on August 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com.

All participants on the conference call will have the opportunity to ask a question. You may also email your question to invest@parksamerica.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and the other information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

John Grau
InvestorCom
(203) 972-9300
info@investor-com.com


