Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2025 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
Second Quarter
First Six Months
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$7,298,077
$8,059,477
$14,543,712
$15,912,658
Income (loss) before income taxes
(415,048)
153,514
6,333
(721,320)
Net income (loss)
(394,980)
142,141
6,042
(555,863)
Net income (loss) per common share
(0.41)
0.15
0.01
(.58)
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.