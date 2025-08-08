Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 22:30 Uhr
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2025 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30


Second Quarter

First Six Months


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$7,298,077

$8,059,477

$14,543,712

$15,912,658

Income (loss) before income taxes

(415,048)

153,514

6,333

(721,320)

Net income (loss)

(394,980)

142,141

6,042

(555,863)

Net income (loss) per common share

(0.41)

0.15

0.01

(.58)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

© 2025 PR Newswire
