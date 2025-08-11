

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia will on Monday release July figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, sales were up 1.9 percent on year.



Malaysia will see June data for unemployment; in May, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan (Mountain Day) and Thailand (Queen Sirikit's birthday) are closed on Monday; Japan will be back on Tuesday, while Thailand is shuttered until Wednesday.



