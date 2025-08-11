

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Western Union Co. (WU) agreed to acquire International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) or Intermex for $16.00 per share in cash, representing approximately $500 million in equity and enterprise value. This reflects a roughly 50% premium to its 90-day volume-weighted average price.



The Western Union expects that the acquisition will be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share by more than $0.10 in the first full year post close and to generate approximately $30 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within the first 24 months, with potential further upside from revenue synergies by integrating Intermex's capabilities into Western Unions partner and customer network.



Intermex's Board has unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that Intermex stockholders vote in favor of the merger. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026.



