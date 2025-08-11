Das Instrument 24Q AU000000WLD8 WELLARD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.08.2025

The instrument 24Q AU000000WLD8 WELLARD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2025



Das Instrument FA0 SE0007412374 PEXA AB SER.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.08.2025

The instrument FA0 SE0007412374 PEXA AB SER.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2025



Das Instrument HE1 KYG4600E1089 XJ INT.HLDS CO. DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.08.2025

The instrument HE1 KYG4600E1089 XJ INT.HLDS CO. DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2025



Das Instrument 57P AU000000EVS3 ENVIROSUITE LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.08.2025

The instrument 57P AU000000EVS3 ENVIROSUITE LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2025





