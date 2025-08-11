

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - A multinational consortium-including BHP, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, JSW Steel, Hyundai Steel Company, Chevron, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and other key players across the industrial value chain-has launched a pre-feasibility study to evaluate the development of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage or CCUS hubs throughout Asia.



BHP noted that the CCUS Hub study will examine the technical and commercial pathways to utilising CCUS in hard-to-abate industries across Asia. The study will focus on the potential to develop large-scale projects which can repurpose, or store, captured carbon dioxide (CO2).



The study will seek potential applications for captured CO2 in industrial processes, or transport captured CO2 via pipeline or shipping to storage sites in Asia or Northern Australia.



As part of the initiative, each consortium member is expected to be involved in at least one proposed CCUS hub. The study will outline conceptual development strategies for each site, including preliminary cost estimates, projected timelines, and potential pathways to commercial viability.



The study will also explore the critical non-technical enablers necessary to bring these hubs to life. This includes evaluating regulatory frameworks-both within and across regions-as well as assessing the feasibility of cross-border CO2 transport and storage, which is essential for scaling CCUS infrastructure across Asia.



BHP said that the Consortium, which is open to additional members joining and contributing to the study, has appointed Hatch as Project Management Officer in collaboration with Global CCS Institute, McDaniel, and Pace CCS.



The study is expected to conclude at the end of 2026, with findings to be shared publicly to promote broader industry learning and support the development of enabling policy and regulatory frameworks.



