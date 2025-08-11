Carnival PLC - CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

MIAMI (August 8, 2025) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that its joint current report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2025. As further described in the joint current report on Form 8-K, on August 6, 2025, Carnival Corporation entered into compensation protection and restrictive covenants agreements with certain of its Named Executive Officers.