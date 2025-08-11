

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit decreased somewhat in June from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 304 million in June from EUR 307 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade gap was EUR 264 million.



Exports were 6.0 percent higher on a year-on-year basis in June, and imports increased at a comparatively slower pace of 5.0 percent.



The main commodities exported in June were electrical equipment, agricultural products and food preparations, and transport equipment.



During the second quarter, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 890 million, up from EUR 855 million in the corresponding period last year.



