Shape Robotics A/S: Shape Robotics Secures Large Vietnamese Order Following Rapid Integration of Recent Acquisition

Copenhagen, 11 August 2025

Shape Robotics ("Shape Robotics" or the "Company") has today secured an order worth EUR 3.8 million (DKK 28 million) targeted at the Vietnamese school system, which is now purchasing 150 Thinken laboratories supplemented by Sanako Connect, an app-based language learning tool that Shape Robotics has been able to offer as part of its EdTech product portfolio since acquiring Finnish company Sanako Oy ("Sanako") in the spring. The effective integration of Sanako, which specializes in digital language learning, has enabled Shape Robotics to enter the Southeast Asian market with a substantial order in one of the region's growth economies, Vietnam, representing a potential market of 27,000 schools.

The strategic acquisition of Sanako in spring 2025 means that Shape Robotics now offers educational systems worldwide a complete package that not only delivers STEAM learning and robotics technology but also AI-supported language learning resources to a rapidly growing customer base.

The order, valued at EUR 3.8 million - approximately DKK 28 million - marks an important and confidence-building step in the global rollout of Shape Robotics' comprehensive EdTech solutions. The order does not change the company's 2025 guidance.

Pilot Project with Great Potential

Delivery of the Thinken labs to an initial 20 schools is scheduled for October 2025 as part of a pilot project between Shape Robotics, a local distributor, and Vietnam's Ministry of Education, which oversees a national school system of approximately 27,000 schools and 14 million students.

"The acquisition of Sanako Oy in the spring has both enabled this specific order and strengthened our strategic expansion opportunities. Sanako Connect is a highly complementary product to our Thinken platform and has been crucial in allowing us to offer a comprehensive solution that meets local needs and requirements in regions such as Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, where the need for English-language education is significant. By combining our Thinken units with Sanako Connect, we have created a complete solution that not only meets local requirements but also opens new markets for us. This current order confirms that our investment is already generating concrete value," says Chairman of the Board, André Fehrn.

Complete Solution Combines STEAM and AI-Supported Language Learning

According to Shape Robotics CEO Mark Abraham, the rapid integration of Sanako's advanced English-language learning tools into the Thinken platform ensures that the company's overall EdTech solutions will remain relevant and effective in meeting local national educational needs.

"Our strategic integration efforts have borne fruit in record time, securing us a genuine milestone order that proves Shape Robotics' strong commitment and our ability to deliver scalable, innovative EdTech solutions. The combination of Thinken with Sanako's AI-supported and app-based language learning technology gives us a unique position to meet the growing demand for multilingual digital learning environments-not only in Vietnam and Southeast Asia but also in the EMEA region. For example, in Saudi Arabia there is strong demand for English education as the primary foreign language. We can meet local curricula and legal requirements, making our products more attractive and creating significant business opportunities as we scale in Southeast Asia and prepare for future rollouts in countries such as Saudi Arabia," says Mark Abraham, CEO of Shape Robotics.

Shape Robotics will publish its Q2 2025 financial results on August 27.

