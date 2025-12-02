Shape Robotics A/S: Update on EIFO support withdrawal, bank facilities, and restructuring measures

Company announcement no 29-25

Copenhagen, December 02, 2025

Shape Robotics A/S ("the Company") hereby provides an update regarding the Company's banking arrangements, the withdrawal of EIFO (Export and Investment Fund of Denmark) support, and the regulatory background for the ongoing restructuring of the Group's financing.

I. Withdrawal of EIFO support and default status

In June 2024, EIFO notified the Company that existing loan guarantees would not be renewed upon expiry, based solely on the Company's admission to trading on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. As a direct consequence, the credit facilities previously supported by EIFO guarantees were terminated by the lenders upon expiry of the guarantees, and the lenders demanded full repayment of the outstanding amounts.

II. Repayment agreement and ongoing challenge

The Company continues to contest EIFO's interpretation of the regulatory framework, maintaining that the withdrawal contradicts the intent of the EU GBER rules applicable to growth companies.

Despite this dispute, and following constructive dialogue, the Company has today entered into a formal repayment schedule with Danske Bank and EIFO, covering the outstanding defaulted amounts. The repayment plan provides stability for the Company's cash-flow management and has enabled the withdrawal of the initially filed bankruptcy petition, subject to timely fulfilment of the first instalment.

III. Repayment schedule

According to the executed settlement agreement, the outstanding debt to Danske Bank and EIFO will be repaid as follows:

• DKK 3,725,000 payable immediately.

• DKK 2,500,000 payable 6 January 2026.

• DKK 2,500,000 payable on the last banking day of each month, beginning 30 January 2026, until the entire remaining balance (including accrued interest and costs) is fully repaid.

Fourteen days before the final instalment date, Danske Bank and/or EIFO will issue a specification of the remaining outstanding balance. The entire repayment schedule is conditional upon timely payments and continued compliance with the settlement agreement.

IV. Regulatory assessment and comparative evidence

Management and the Board of Directors maintain that EIFO's interpretation of the GBER framework is incorrect. Article 21(6) of Commission Regulation (EU) No 651/2014 (GBER) expressly permits "follow-on investments" to ensure continuity for undertakings that were initially eligible under earlier growth-stage conditions.

The Company notes that Finnvera, the Finnish state export credit agency operating under the same EU regulatory regime, has subsequently approved new financing for the Group's subsidiary, Sanako Oy-providing comparative evidence that continued support for a main-market listed group can remain compliant with EU state-aid rules.

V. Mitigation and outlook

To mitigate the impact of the Danish banking changes, Management has centralised the Group's financing strategy in Sanako Oy (Finland). Through this strategy, the Company has secured the previously announced new EUR 4 million credit facility with Alisa Pankki and Veritas Pension Fund, ensuring the Group's operational capability to execute its confirmed order pipeline, including the Polish education project.

The Company maintains a close dialogue with Nasdaq Copenhagen regarding these developments and will continue to inform the market in accordance with applicable regulation.

Additional information

Mark-Robert Abraham, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@shaperobotics.com

CVR-nr. 38322656

www.shaperobotics.com