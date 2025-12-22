Trading in Shape Robotics will be resumed today following standard procedure for opening auction.

The orderbook has been flushed before trading resumes.

Nasdaq notes that the company has been given observation status, as the company has informed that its auditor has resigned and as two board members have resigned effective 2 December 2025, leaving the company's board with only one member.

Further information:

Issuer Surveillance +45 33 77 03 33

Trading Surveillance +45 33 77 04 59