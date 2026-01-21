Shape Robotics A/S (the company) was declared bankrupt on 6 January 2026 and the trading of the company's shares has since been suspended.

The trustee has published the attached document as a press release, as the trustee does not have access to the publication service that discloses regulatory company announcements to the market.

?The trading in the company's shares will remain suspended until further notice.

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33