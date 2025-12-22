Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: A2P7NB | ISIN: DK0061273125 | Ticker-Symbol: 50O
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 15:29
0,287 Euro
+2,14 % +0,006
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 16:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shape Robotics A/S: Shape Robotics initiates legal proceedings against JP/Politikens Hus A/S (Finans)

Shape Robotics A/S ("Shape Robotics" or the "Company") and CEO Mark Abraham have filed a request for a Presidential Ordinance (in Romanian, Ordonan?a Pre?edin?iala) with the Ilfov Tribunal, Romania, against JP/Politikens Hus A/S ("Finans").

The application requests that the court:

  • Orders Finans to immediately remove specified online articles concerning Shape Robotics and its CEO, Mr. Abraham.
  • Orders Finans to cease and refrain from publishing or distributing similar defamatory material regarding the Company and its CEO, Mr. Abraham.
  • Recognise the serious and ongoing harm to the reputation, professional standing and business of Shape Robotics and its CEO caused by the publication and continued availability of these articles.

The legal basis is Article 255 of the Romanian Civil Code and Articles 997 et seq. of the Romanian Civil Procedure Code, in combination with Article 7(2) of EU Regulation no. 1215/2012 (Brussels I Recast), as the damage has materialised in Romania where key management and operations are located.

In addition to the urgent provisional measures, Shape Robotics and Mr. Mark Abraham will file a separate lawsuit for damages. This claim will:

  • Seek compensation on behalf of the Company corresponding to the loss in market value following the publication of the Finans articles, measured as the share price drop over the relevant period.
  • Seek personal compensation for Mark Abraham of EUR 2 million, reflecting contractual severance protection and personal liability exposure linked to the defamatory publications.

The Company considers these steps necessary to protect its shareholders, employees and management against factually incorrect and misleading reporting which has led to trading suspension, significant share price volatility and impairment of financing processes.

Shape Robotics will inform the market when material developments occur in these proceedings.

Additional information
Mark Abraham, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@shaperobotics.com
CVR no. 38322656
www.shaperobotics.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
