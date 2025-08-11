

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT, ESLT.TA), an Israel-based military technology company, on Monday it has won two contracts worth a total of about $260 million to supply advanced airborne munitions to Israel's Ministry of Defense.



The company said the new contracts highlight its ongoing support for the Israel Ministry of Defense by providing advanced solutions to boost the Israel Defense Forces' operational readiness.



President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said that the newly developed products expand its portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and are expected to draw interest from militaries worldwide due to their relevance to emerging operational needs.



Elbit Systems is currently trading 0.70% lesser at ILA 152,420 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.



