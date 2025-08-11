

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in five months, while producer prices declined for the third successive month, separate reports from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The consumer price index registered an annual growth of 3.3 percent versus 3.0 percent in June.



Further, this was the highest inflation rate since February, when prices had risen 3.6 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.9 percent from last year, and those for housing and utilities were 4.4 percent pricier. Health costs increased 4.1 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 3.1 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes energy prices and tax changes, remained stable at 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent in July, faster than the 0.2 percent gain in June.



Separate official data showed that producer prices dropped 0.3 percent annually in July, following a 1.0 percent fall in June.



Prices for extraction and related services alone fell by 5.7 percent, and those for energy goods were 4.2 percent less expensive. Monthly, producer prices rose 0.8 percent versus a 0.3 percent fall in June.



