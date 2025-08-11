Successful multi-stage job has demonstrated time savings, hands-free operation, and global applicability

Expro (NYSE:XPRO), a global energy services provider, has successfully delivered the world's first fully remote five-plug cementing operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, safety, and international growth within the well construction sector.

The milestone operation executed using Expro's Generation-X Remote Plug Launcher (RPL) and proprietary SkyHook cement-line make-up device marks a major step forward in the company's expansion into the Middle East. The fully automated solution enabled a complex, multi-stage cement job to be completed with zero red-zone entry or man-riding operations, setting a new industry benchmark for personnel safety and operational control.

This breakthrough builds on Expro's first successful cementing job in the Kingdom, delivered in January. That initial operation laid the foundation for a rapid regional ramp-up, culminating in May's delivery of the five-plug job. Together, these achievements reflect a deliberate progression from strategic market entry to innovation leadership, demonstrating the proven scalability and reliability of Expro's cementing technologies in one of the world's most technically demanding operating environments.

Jeremy Angelle, Vice President of Well Construction at Expro, said: "Our entry into Saudi Arabia is more than just geographic expansion it's about transforming cementing operations through advanced engineering. This breakthrough showcases our Generation-X and SkyHook technologies as world-class innovations that drive measurable safety and efficiency gains."

The complex five-plug stage-cementing operation was executed for a challenging 9-5/8" casing run in a high-pressure gas well the longest of its kind in the field. Utilizing Expro's modular Generation-X RPL, all of the five downhole components were pre-loaded in a controlled shop environment and then remotely launched at the well site with precision. Expro's modular cement head allowed the operator to eliminate high-risk tasks at the rig site, significantly reducing rig time, and enhancing the overall well integrity through optimized cement placement and effective zonal isolation.

Building on this momentum, additional deployments across the region have further validated the benefits of Expro's remote and wireless cementing technologies. In one case, the customer was able to displace cement through the top drive at up to 13 bpm, resulting in cleaner wellbores, faster transitions from casing to cementing, and reduced static wellbore time. Collectively, these case studies demonstrate how Expro's solutions enhance operational integrity and redefine safety standards, particularly in markets where reliability, repeatability, and HSE performance are critical.

"Both the Generation-X launcher and SkyHook system were designed with safety, control, and field adaptability in mind," added Angelle. "To see them deliver such strong results in a new region is a proud moment, and a signal of what's possible as we grow our well construction capabilities globally."

Expro continues to invest in expanding its presence in the Kingdom and beyond, with a clear focus on aligning with customer goals in the oil, gas, and geothermal markets. With proven success in Saudi Arabia and strong customer interest across the region, we believe that Expro's cementing product line is now well positioned for international adoption, bringing automation, safety, and cost efficiency to the forefront of well construction operations globally.

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company's extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 8,500 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in more than 50 countries.

