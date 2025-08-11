Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A12CMS | ISIN: PLUNMOT00013 | Ticker-Symbol: 5G9
Frankfurt
11.08.25 | 08:16
33,350 Euro
-2,34 % -0,800
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIMOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIMOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,70034,25010:28
11.08.2025 10:10 Uhr
Unimot: A joint course with UNIMOT - a new dimension of partnership with franchisees

WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNIMOT S.A., a company that has been developing the AVIA station network since 2017, announces the launch of the loyalty programme 'Joint course with UNIMOT', which is intended for franchisees operating this brand in Poland. This initiative is the first step towards building a shareholder structure among business partners who contribute to the Group's value.

The programme offers partners the opportunity to participate in the company's future not only as station operators, but also as the company's co-owners. This way, selected franchisees will be able to join the broader UNIMOT business ecosystem, which includes logistics, trading, trade in energy and gas, the renewable energy segment and asphalt production.

"Trust is not a declaration, but a business decision. We not only say "thank you for your cooperation" to our partners. We say: "Come with us and take advantage of what we have built together". This is another step towards a model in which our partners gain not only operational but also strategic influence," says Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.

'A joint course with UNIMOT' is a unique offer on the market to strengthen long-term of relationships with franchisees. It is to build even stronger commitment based on mutual trust, shared responsibility and common goals.

The programme provides for financial support that will allow partners to purchase shares in UNIMOT S.A. - while maintaining transparent rules of participation at the same time. What is more, UNIMOT plans next editions of the programme for partners who meet specific criteria.

The implementation of the first edition of the programme is planned for the end of 2025. The ongoing intensive preparatory work is to implement the appropriate procedural and organisational solutions.

For franchisees, this is an opportunity to deepen their relationship with the brand and actively participate in its development. For the UNIMOT Group, which is developing the AVIA network in Poland, this is a step towards a stable, long-term partnership that strengthens the entire AVIA value chain and supports the Group's further development.

CONTACT:
CONTACT PERSON: Agnieszka Pawelska, press officer
COMPANY: UNIMOT S.A.
PHONE NO.: + 48 695 102 997
E-MAIL: pr@unimot.pl
WEBSITE: https://www.unimot.pl/

Source: UNIMOT S.A.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
