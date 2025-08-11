

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit decreased in June from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The trade gap narrowed to EUR 2.37 billion in June from EUR 2.80 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.74 billion.



Exports climbed 6.3 percent annually in June, while imports rose only by 0.6 percent.



During the first half of 2025, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 16.71 billion, up from EUR 15.09 billion in the corresponding period last year.



