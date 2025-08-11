

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkish industrial production logged its fastest growth in nearly one-and-a-half years in June on the back of strong manufatcuring growth, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.



Industrial output expanded 8.3 percent on a yearly basis in June, following a 5.0 percent rise in May. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since February 2024, when output surged 11.2 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing advanced 9.5 percent annually in June, and output produced in the mining and quarrying segment grew 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, utility sector production showed a renewed contraction of 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial output rose 0.7 percent, slower than the 3.2 percent rebound in the previous month.



