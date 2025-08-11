

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in July, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Consumer price inflation stood at 1.7 percent in July, the same as in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



The price growth in unprocessed food products accelerated to 5.1 percent from 4.2 percent. Inflation based on food items rose slightly to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent.



Prices of regulated energy products grew 17.1 percent versus 22.6 percent in June. Meanwhile, prices of unregulated energy products declined 5.2 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation held steady at 2.0 percent, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent, confirming the flash data.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent. Monthly, the HICP dropped 1.0 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the earlier estimate.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News