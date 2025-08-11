Asset Servicing Solutions to be Provided for Specialist Infrastructure, Real Estate and Private Credit Investor

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been appointed to provide asset servicing solutions to Gravis Advisory Limited(Gravis) for its open-ended investment company (OEIC) fund range in the United Kingdom (UK).

Gravis is an independently managed UK-based asset manager specializing in infrastructure, real estate, and private credit investments. It has £2.3 billion (approximately US$3.1 billion) in assets under management (as of 31 March 2025), with an approach focused on opening-up sectors that many investors may find hard to access, while generating dependable cash flows and long-term predictable income for clients.

Building on its investments in hospitals, schools and student accommodation, Gravis has expanded into increasingly important areas, such as renewable energy generation, logistics and data centers, to name but a few.

Morag Law, head of Legal and Operations at Gravis, said: "Northern Trust's significant footprint in the UK funds industry, comprehensive solution set and cultural fit with Gravis were among the reasons for this appointment. We create efficiencies by streamlining service provision for our OEIC funds, increase access to funds industry expertise, and support our mission of aiming to provide investors with steady returns."

Northern Trust will provide fund administration, global custody, depositary, transfer agency and outsourced trading via Integrated Trading Solutions for Gravis' five OEICs.

Laurence Everitt, head of Global Fund Services, UK, at Northern Trust, said. "We are excited that Gravis has appointed us to support their approach of helping investors access infrastructure and related asset classes. Northern Trust's range of solutions from optimizing clients' trading through to delivering post-trade reporting, valuation, and investor servicing helps them enhance efficiency, resilience, oversight, and control across their operating models. We support their focus on managing investments and achieving further scalable growth."

Northern Trust offers clients a complete set of services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions to global investment managers supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust Banking Markets

Northern Trust Banking Markets is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities finance and transition management services. Foreign exchange, securities finance and transition management services are provided by The Northern Trust Company (TNTC) globally, and Northern Trust Global Services SE (NTGS SE) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Institutional Brokerage services including ITS are provided by NTGS SE in the EEA, Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in the rest of EMEA, Northern Trust Securities Australia Pty Ltd (NTSA) in APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States, member FINRA, SIPC and a subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.7 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About Gravis

Gravis was established in 2008 and floated its first investment company, a UK listed provider of debt for UK infrastructure projects, in 2010. Subsequently, it has launched a student accommodation REIT, which has since been taken private, another investment company and five OEICs focused on listed UK infrastructure, clean energy, listed UK real estate investment trusts, and digital infrastructure. Gravis entered into a strategic partnership with ORIX Corporation in February 2021 and is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811414416/en/

Contacts:

Northern Trust Media Contacts



Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com



Simon Ansell

+ 44 (0) 20 7982 1016

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com



US Canada:

John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com



Gravis Media Contact

Sam Slator

+44(0) 20 3405 8554

Sam.Slator@graviscapital.com



http://www.northerntrust.com