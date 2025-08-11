Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Amphastar Announces FDA Approval for Iron Sucrose Injection, USP

According to the FDA, Amphastar's iron sucrose injection meets the criteria for bioequivalence and therapeutic equivalence to Venofer® for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing complex generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has approved the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") for Iron Sucrose Injection, USP 50mg/2.5mL, 100mg/5mL, and 200mg/10mL in single-dose vials, previously referred to as AMP-002. Iron sucrose injection is an iron replacement product indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

"We are delighted to announce the FDA approval of our generic iron sucrose injection," said Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This approval, once again, demonstrates our dedication to developing complex generics and leveraging cutting-edge, in-house manufacturing expertise to produce both active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished drug products under the highest regulatory standards in the U.S. We look forward to launching our iron sucrose injection in the third quarter of 2025."

According to IQVIA, the U.S. sales for Venofer® were approximately $513 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has three abbreviated new drug applications ("ANDAs") and one biosimilar insulin candidate filed with the FDA targeting products with a combined market size exceeding $2.5 billion, along with three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size exceeding $6 billion, and two generic products in development targeting products with a market size of over $1 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025. The Company is developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amphastar is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, BAQSIMI®, Primatene MIST®, REXTOVY®, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Forward Looking Statements

