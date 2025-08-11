

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are down in negative territory on Monday as investors look for direction and make cautious moves while awaiting U.S. - Russia talks set to take place later in the week.



US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.



Concerns about global economic growth due to the impact of fresh tariffs that took effect last week, and a lack of any significant news from the corporate front appear to be rendering the mood cautious.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 20.67 points or 0.27% at 7,722.33 a few minutes ago.



Teleperformance is down 3.7%. Hermes International, Thales, Accor, Safran, Schneider Electric and Danone are lower by 0.8 to 1.25%.



Societe Generale, Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, Vivendi, Legrand, Edenred and Air Liquide are modestly lower.



Renault, Carrefour, Sanofi, Bouygues, Pernod Ricard, STMicroElectronics and Credit Agricole are up 0.3 to 0.7%.



