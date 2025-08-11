Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Replacement- Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

HEADLINE ALTERATION

The headline for the Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c announcement released on 8 August 2025 at 17:15 under Net Asset Value(s) should read Transaction in Own Shares.

The announcement text is unchanged and is reproduced in full below.

For immediate release

9 August 2025

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 1,291 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4847.86 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

17,029,432 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

9,550,831 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 17,029,432 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

