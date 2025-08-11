BeMetals Corp.: BeMetals Drilling Outlines Ingwe Shoot and Intersects New Nkala Northwest Zone At Pangeni Copper Project, Zambia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) ("BeMetals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the recently completed core drilling program at the Pangeni Copper Project ("Pangeni" or the "Project" or the "Property") in Zambia. The core drilling has outlined and defined the continuity of the Ingwe shoot and Nkala Zone copper mineralization. In addition, exploration drillhole D8-C1 completed some 1 kilometre from the main Nkala Zone trend, at the Nkala northwest target, has returned encouraging geological and alteration relationships with anomalous copper intervals, emphasizing the under-explored potential beneath the thin Kalahari sand cover.

The results of core drilling to date at the D-Prospect have outlined the Ingwe shoot copper mineralization with approximate dimensions of 600 metres long, 14 to 23 metres thick, and 250 to 350 metres wide. This higher-grade Ingwe shoot is developed within the Nkala Zone copper mineralization that extends for at least 1.4 kilometres along trend and is itself associated with a larger envelope of mineralization some 1.7 kilometres in length (See Figure 1)(1).

Drilling Highlights to Date:

Outlined the Ingwe Shoot as a higher-grade copper zone with dimensions of approximately 600 metres long , 14 to 23 metres thick, and 250-350 metres wide.

The Ingwe Shoot is within the broader Nkala Zone , which now spans at least 1.4 kilometres along trend of the larger mineralized corridor over 1.7 kilometres in length .

Drill hole D8-C1 has intersected promising geology and copper anomalies under the shallow cover at the new Nkala Northwest target.

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals, commented:

"The core drilling results from the recent 2025 program at the Pangeni Project have helped to further define the trend and continuity of both the Ingwe shoot and Nkala Zone copper mineralization discovered by the Company's exploration team. The copper mineralization is sedimentary rock-hosted and bears many hallmarks in terms of style, width, grade and geology of deposits that are currently mined in the Domes Region of the Zambian Copperbelt."

In June, an independent technical review was completed by advisor Dr. Richard Sillitoe to validate the interpretation of the drilling results from the 2024 and initial 2025 programs. Dr. Sillitoe remarked: "It is now clear that the Nkala Zone, including its Ingwe shoot, is a significant greenfield copper discovery - the first in Zambia for several decades - that, if substantially augmented by additional drill intercepts, has the geological potential to attain meaningful scale. Furthermore, the promising geological relationships observed in drill hole D8-C1 also emphasize the potential for additional copper-mineralized bodies under the shallow Kalahari sand cover at the Pangeni Copper Project."

Figure 1 below shows a map of the D-Prospect drilling to date with contours that represent the relative copper content (width multiplied by grade) of mineralization intersected in the core drilling. The shallow aircore drill holes originally completed to test bedrock below the sand cover are also shown.

As illustrated the Ingwe Shoot is now interpreted with an approximate west-south-west to east-north-east trend within the Nkala Zone. It is not known, based on the drilling to date, if the Ingwe Shoot and Nkala Zone are offset on a geological feature to the west. Potential may exist to extend Nkala Zone to the east with the possibility for another higher-grade shoot, similar to the Ingwe Shoot as suggested by the copper content and geology of D14-C2 but these targets will require further drill testing.

Figure 1: Copper grade x width contours indicating the dimensions of the Ingwe Shoot and Nkala Zone (H1 2025 drilling and previously reported intersections(1)).

Note: For more information on past drilling and exploration at the Pangeni Copper Project, see BeMetals' news releases titled "BeMetals Discovers Extensive Copper Mineralization of Similar Style To Major Mines and Projects in the Domes Region of the Zambian Copperbelt", dated May 24, 2024 and see news release titled, "BeMetals' New Core Results Confirm Expanded Footprint of Copper Mineralization and Satellite Target Zones at Pangeni Copper Project, Zambia" dated January 22, 2025, both releases are available on SEDAR+ and at www.bemetalscorp.com.

Results of the H1 2025 Drilling Program

The drill results listed in Table 1 continue to assist the Company in defining the margins and trends of the copper mineralization within the Nkala Zone and Ingwe Shoot, while also providing critical geological insights across other target areas within the broader Pangeni Project. Notably, hole D22-C3 intersected 16.37 metres at 0.29% Cu, including a higher-grade interval of 6.89 metres at 0.47% Cu, which is interpreted to be towards the southeast edge of Nkala Zone. In addition, D14-C3 intersected an anomalous zone of copper mineralization (3.90m @ 0.23% Cu) currently interpreted to be the southeast edge of the Nkala Zone (See Figure 1).

Figure 1 also shows the location of drill hole D8-C1. This drill hole was targeting a relatively low tenor aircore copper anomaly of only 276 parts per million copper. Importantly, drillhole D8-C1, located 1 kilometre north of the Nkala Zone, intersected multiple anomalous copper intervals and encouraging alteration features, marking a promising new satellite target that underscores the untapped potential beneath Kalahari cover near the discovered Nkala copper mineralization and across the Property.

Figure 2 indicates the location of the Central Target, hole CT5 returned multiple shallow intervals of anomalous copper, with 11.20 metres at 0.18% Cu, including 4.33 metres at 0.32% Cu, suggesting potential near-surface mineralization that warrants follow-up (Table 2). The copper anomalies and their tenor in CT5 should also be considered in the context of similar grade and width intervals in relatively close proximity to the Nkala Zone at the D-Prospect. Figure 2 also shows the location of drillholes R1 and F4-C4 that did not intersect significant copper mineralization. Also see Table 2 for summary comments of the H1, 2025 drillholes.

Figure 2: Nkala Copper Zone, Nkala Northwest Target, and Central Target with H1 2025 core drilling location (Yellow collar symbols)

Table 1: Select Recent 2025 Core Drilling Results with Depth, Sample Interval and Copper Grade

Target/Line, Borehole ID & Interval From (m) To (m) Core Interval (m) Cu % D-PROSPECT D22-C3 Interval 279.29 282.50 3.21 0.40 Interval 317.80 319.31 1.51 0.52 Nkala Zone 327.40 343.77 16.37* 0.29 Including 336.88 343.77 6.89 0.47 D14-C3 Interval 351.30 355.20 3.90 0.23 CENTRAL PROSPECT CT5 Interval 104.00 109.00 5.00 0.18 Including 104.00 107.00 3.00 0.22 Interval 160.30 165.62 5.32 0.16 Interval 196.70 201.70 5.00 0.17 Interval 216.60 227.80 11.20 0.18 Including 222.00 226.23 4.33 0.32 NKALA NORTHWEST TARGET D8-C1 Interval 207.40 208.40 1.00 0.20 Interval 215.50 217.00 1.50 0.32 Interval 223.50 229.23 5.73 0.17 Including 225.60 229.23 3.63 0.24







Table 1 Notes: Intertek Genalysis completed the analytical work with the core samples processed at their preparation facility in Kitwe, Zambia.All analytical procedures were conducted in an Intertek Genalysis laboratory in Perth, Australia. Reported widths are drilled core lengths because true widths are unknown at this time. Based upon current data, it is estimated true widths range between 85 and 90% of the drilled intersections. A nominal cut-off grade of 0.10% Cu has been used to determine the boundaries of these intersections with no more than 3.07 metres of internal dilution of the intercepts. A nominal cut-off grade of 0.15% Cu has been used to determine the boundaries of this intersection with no more than 5.78 metres of internal dilution of the intercept.

Based on the drilling results to date, the Company and its technical partners are now reviewing the data and planning the next optimum steps for the Project. This might include geophysical and/or geochemical orientation surveys to evaluate methods that could advance the drill targeting of extensions to the discovered copper mineralization and identify and test other prospects.

Table 2: Pangeni Copper Project: H1 2025 Core Drill Hole ID, Azimuth, Dip, End of Hole Depth, Collar Coordinates and Comments

Drill Hole ID Azimuth Degree Dip Degree End of hole Depth (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Comments D22-C3 300 -65 375.20 177062 8600932 1320 Intersected Nkala Zone D14-C3 300 -60 414.30 177897 8601129 1289 Intersected low tenor Cu (SE edge of Nkala Zone) D24-C2 300 -80 312.00 176630 8601062 1322 Defined northern edge of Nkala Zone (Minor Cu mineralization) CT5 320 -70 249.00 183012 8597488 1220 Intersected multiple zones of anomalous Cu D8-C1 310 -60 241.80 178319 8602334 1331 Intersected zones of alteration similar to Nkala Zone with anomalous Cu R1 310 -70 333.70 178391 8600530 1261 No significant Cu intersected F4-C4 315 -65 291.40 175920 8600081 1319 No significant Cu intersected

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

The core drilling programs were managed by Remote Exploration Services ("RES"), an independent geological consulting and contracting company. All aspects of the field operations were conducted in line with the standard operating procedures as previously and consistently implemented at this project. The samples were analysed by Intertek Genalysis, an independent and accredited laboratory. Samples were prepared at their facility in Kitwe, Zambia and analytical work conducted in Perth, Australia. The results were determined using multi-acid, near total digestion, and analysed by Inductively Coupled Plasma ("ICP") Optical (Atomic) Emission Spectrometry ("OES"). The core sampling was conducted with a robust sampling protocol that included the appropriate insertion of standard reference material, duplicates and blanks into the sample stream. The core drilling was conducted by BluRock Mining Services of Kitwe, Zambia.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information in this news release for BeMetals has been reviewed and approved by John Wilton, CGeol FGS, CEO and President of BeMetals, and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About BeMetals Corp.

BeMetals is a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects. The Company has recently entered into a letter of intent to explore the Savant Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, Canada. This project is located in one of Ontario's most prolific gold-producing regions that hosts several past producers as well as current operations, including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Company also has the Pangeni Copper Project in the Zambian Copperbelt, with co-funding and technical partner JOGMEC, where the Company has discovered copper mineralization with geological characteristics and intersected widths and grades similar to large-scale copper mines in the same region. Additionally, the Company has its compelling Kazan gold exploration projects in Japan, while continuing to evaluate additional potential strategic acquisition opportunities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to completion of a definitive agreement, future exploration, development and advancement of the Savant Gold Project in Canada, Kazan Projects in Japan and the Pangeni Project in Zambia, and the acquisition of additional base and/or precious metal projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the actual results of exploration activities, the availability of financing and/or cash flow to fund the current and future plans and expenditures, the ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions of the option agreement for the Pangeni Project, and changes in the world commodity markets or equity markets. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

