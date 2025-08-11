

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased further in July to the highest level in nearly two years, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in July, following a 1.9 percent rise in June.



Further, this was the highest inflation since August 2023, when prices rose 2.4 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 6.5 percent from 5.2 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 2.4 percent from 1.8 percent. Clothing and footwear prices rebounded 0.1 percent, while transport costs were 1.1 percent less expensive.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, rose to 2.2 percent from 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.5 percent in July versus a 0.2 percent rise in June.



Separate official data showed that Denmark's foreign trade surplus grew to DKK 23.1 billion in June from DKK 26.6 billion in May as imports fell faster than exports. The current account surplus was DKK 27.3 billion in June, up from DKK 26.6 billion a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News