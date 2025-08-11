Barrick Mining Corporation: Ben van Beurden Appointed Lead Director of Barrick, Succeeding Stalwart Brett Harvey in the Position

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) today announced that Ben van Beurden has been appointed Lead Independent Director of the Board, succeeding Brett Harvey.

Mr van Beurden, former CEO of Shell, joined Barrick's Board in May 2025 and brings nearly four decades of global leadership in the energy and natural resources sectors. At Shell, he led the company's strategic transformation from an oil-focused business to a diversified energy leader, with significant investments in natural gas and renewables. He also streamlined Shell's structure, consolidated its headquarters in London and positioned the company among the leaders in the energy transition.

In addition to his role at Barrick, Mr van Beurden is a senior advisor on energy transition investments at KKR, an independent member of the Board of Supervisors of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Chairman of Clariant, a Swiss specialty chemicals company.

Brett Harvey has been a member of the Board since 2005 and has served as Lead Director since 2013. Over more than a decade in that role, he has been a driving force in strengthening the company's governance, fostering board renewal and advancing diversity to better reflect the regions and communities in which Barrick operates. He will continue to serve as a valued member of the Board.

Barrick Chairman John Thornton said: "Brett's tenure as Lead Director has been marked by exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to sound governance."

He added that Mr van Beurden had already brought valuable insights to the Board's deliberations and that his appointment as Lead Director would build on that contribution.

"Ben's strategic acumen, global perspective and deep experience in sustainable business management will further enhance our ability to deliver lasting, responsible value to shareholders," Thornton said.

Thornton noted that van Beurden's appointment reflects Barrick's continued commitment to board renewal as part of a broader ongoing strategic initiative to refresh the Board's composition and ensure the Company has the leadership needed to navigate the evolving dynamics of the industry.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry - including six of the world's Tier One gold mines - Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

Enquiries

Group investor and media relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

barrick@dpapr.com