Roivant Sciences: Roivant Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2025, and Provides Business Update

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

Brepocitinib VALOR Phase 3 study in dermatomyositis (DM) remains on track for topline data readout in the second half of calendar year 2025, with last patient last visit completed in July; Roivant and Priovant hosted an investor event on brepocitinib in June to share details about the ongoing VALOR study, including pooled/blinded baseline data, clinical endpoints details and successful steroid tapering data





Brepocitinib program continues to advance with rapid enrollment in non-infectious uveitis (NIU) Phase 3 study and cutaneous sarcoidosis (CS) proof-of-concept trial, with readouts expected in the first half of calendar year 2027 and second half of calendar year 2026, respectively





IMVT-1402 second potentially registrational study in Graves' disease (GD) and potentially registrational study in Sjögren's disease (SjD) were both initiated in June 2025; all other clinical trials in previously announced six indications remain on track





Batoclimab remission data from the proof-of-concept study in GD to be reported at the American Thyroid Association (ATA) Annual Meeting in September





LNP litigation continues to progress with summary judgment phase ongoing in the U.S. Moderna case and jury trial scheduled for March 2026. International proceedings continue as expected with first major hearings expected in the first half of calendar year 2026. Judge's decision pending on the Markman hearing in the Pfizer/BioNTech case





Roivant completed its $1.5 billion share repurchase program, including $208 million in repurchases for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, reducing outstanding shares by over 15% from March 31, 2024. A new $500 million share repurchase program was approved by the board of directors in June 2025





Roivant reported consolidated cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $4.5 billion at June 30, 2025, supporting cash runway into profitability





Roivant will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 11, 2025, to report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provide a business update



"I am proud of our continued execution in this quarter, including clinical progress across our programs and the completion of our initial $1.5 billion share repurchase program," said Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant. "I am very excited for the year ahead of us - including the near-term readout of our DM trial and preparations for the potential launch of brepocitinib, which could bring meaningful benefit to patients with high unmet need. Our board has also approved an additional buyback program, reflecting our commitment to return capital to shareholders and to increase our exposure to our existing and future programs."

Recent Developments

Priovant: Phase 3 VALOR study for brepocitinib evaluating its use in patients with DM remains on track for topline data readout in the second half of calendar year 2025, with last patient last visit completed in July. Roivant and Priovant hosted an investor event on brepocitinib in June and shared details about the ongoing VALOR DM study, including pooled/blinded baseline data, clinical endpoints details and successful steroid tapering data. Phase 3 trial for brepocitinib in non-infectious uveitis (NIU) is actively enrolling and on track for topline readout in the first half of calendar year 2027. Proof-of-concept trial for brepocitinib in cutaneous sarcoidosis (CS) is actively enrolling and on track for topline readout in the second half of calendar year 2026.



Major Upcoming Milestones

Priovant plans to report topline data from the ongoing Phase 3 trial of brepocitinib in DM in the second half of calendar year 2025 and topline data from the ongoing Phase 3 trial of brepocitinib in NIU in the first half of calendar year 2027. Topline results for the Phase 2 trial in CS are expected in the second half of calendar year 2026.



plans to report topline data from the ongoing Phase 3 trial of brepocitinib in DM in the second half of calendar year 2025 and topline data from the ongoing Phase 3 trial of brepocitinib in NIU in the first half of calendar year 2027. Topline results for the Phase 2 trial in CS are expected in the second half of calendar year 2026. Immunovant expects to report remission data from the batoclimab proof-of-concept study in GD at the American Thyroid Association (ATA) Annual Meeting in September 2025 and data from the batoclimab Phase 3 trial in thyroid eye disease (TED) in the second half of calendar year 2025. In calendar year 2026, Immunovant expects to report results from the open-label portion of the potentially registrational trial of IMVT-1402 in D2T RA and top-line results from the proof-of-concept trial of IMVT-1402 in CLE. In calendar year 2027, top-line results are expected across three indications from the potentially registrational trials of IMVT-1402 in D2T RA, GD and MG.



expects to report remission data from the batoclimab proof-of-concept study in GD at the American Thyroid Association (ATA) Annual Meeting in September 2025 and data from the batoclimab Phase 3 trial in thyroid eye disease (TED) in the second half of calendar year 2025. In calendar year 2026, Immunovant expects to report results from the open-label portion of the potentially registrational trial of IMVT-1402 in D2T RA and top-line results from the proof-of-concept trial of IMVT-1402 in CLE. In calendar year 2027, top-line results are expected across three indications from the potentially registrational trials of IMVT-1402 in D2T RA, GD and MG. Pulmovant plans to report topline data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of mosliciguat in pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease in the second half of calendar year 2026.



plans to report topline data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of mosliciguat in pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease in the second half of calendar year 2026. Genevant LNP litigation continues to progress with summary judgment phase ongoing in the U.S. Moderna case and jury trial currently scheduled for March 2026. International proceedings continue as expected with first major hearings expected in the first half of calendar year 2026. Judge's decision pending on the Markman hearing in the Pfizer/BioNTech case.





First Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Summary

Cash Position and Marketable Securities

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had consolidated cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of approximately $4.5 billion.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased by $32.4 million to $152.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $120.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by increases in program-specific costs of $19.8 million and personnel-related expenses of $11.0 million.

The increase of $19.8 million in program-specific costs was primarily driven by increases of $15.2 million related to the anti-FcRn franchise, reflecting the progression of our programs, $5.4 million related to mosliciguat, and $4.4 million related to brepocitinib.

The majority of unallocated share-based compensation and personnel-related expenses were related to the anti-FcRn franchise activities at Immunovant. The increase of $11.0 million in personnel-related expenses was primarily driven by higher headcount to support additional clinical studies for the anti-FcRn franchise.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $141.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $109.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased by $34.1 million to $134.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $99.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expense of $34.2 million, largely as a result of long-term equity incentive awards from the 2024 Senior Executive Compensation Program.

Non-GAAP G&A expenses were $62.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $62.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax was $89.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and represents the financial results of Dermavant during this period.

(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax was $273.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $31.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. On a basic and diluted per common share basis, loss from continuing operations, net of tax was $0.33 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. On a basic and diluted per common share basis, income from continuing operations, net of tax was $0.01 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP loss from continuing operations, net of tax was $170.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $107.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,248,609 $ 2,725,661 Marketable securities 3,264,692 2,171,480 Total assets 5,032,602 5,436,940 Total liabilities 216,696 249,742 Total shareholders' equity 4,815,906 5,187,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,032,602 5,436,940

ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 2,170 $ 7,990 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 154 213 Research and development (includes $11,099 and $10,532 of share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 152,919 120,507 General and administrative (includes $71,079 and $36,841 of share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 134,019 99,892 Total operating expenses 287,092 220,612 Gain on sale of Telavant net assets - 110,387 Loss from operations (284,922 ) (102,235 ) Change in fair value of investments 19,125 (15,226 ) Change in fair value of liability instruments 2,329 1,150 Interest income (48,322 ) (72,127 ) Other expense, net 11,208 3,608 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (269,262 ) (19,640 ) Income tax expense 4,649 11,963 Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (273,911 ) (31,603 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 89,093 Net (loss) income (273,911 ) 57,490 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (50,556 ) (37,807 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ (223,355 ) $ 95,297 Amounts attributable to Roivant Sciences Ltd.: (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax $ (223,355 ) $ 6,049 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 89,248 Net (loss) income attributable to Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ (223,355 ) $ 95,297 Net (loss) income per common share, basic: (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax $ (0.33 ) $ 0.01 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ - $ 0.12 Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.33 ) $ 0.13 Net (loss) income per common share, diluted: (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax $ (0.33 ) $ 0.01 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ - $ 0.11 Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.33 ) $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 680,286,922 735,816,536 Diluted 680,286,922 781,627,601

ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Note 2025 2024 Loss from continuing operations, net of tax $ (273,911 ) $ (31,603 ) Adjustments: Research and development: Share-based compensation (1 ) 11,099 10,532 Depreciation and amortization (2 ) 786 694 General and administrative: Share-based compensation (1 ) 71,079 36,841 Depreciation and amortization (2 ) 312 1,091 Gain on sale of Telavant net assets (3 ) - (110,387 ) Other: Change in fair value of investments (4 ) 19,125 (15,226 ) Change in fair value of liability instruments (5 ) 2,329 1,150 Estimated income tax impact from adjustments (6 ) (943 ) (204 ) Adjusted loss from continuing operations, net of tax (Non-GAAP) $ (170,124 ) $ (107,112 )

Three Months Ended June 30, Note 2025 2024 Research and development expenses $ 152,919 $ 120,507 Adjustments: Share-based compensation (1 ) 11,099 10,532 Depreciation and amortization (2 ) 786 694 Adjusted research and development expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 141,034 $ 109,281

Three Months Ended June 30, Note 2025 2024 General and administrative expenses $ 134,019 $ 99,892 Adjustments: Share-based compensation (1 ) 71,079 36,841 Depreciation and amortization (2 ) 312 1,091 Adjusted general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 62,628 $ 61,960

Notes to non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense.

(2) Represents non-cash depreciation and amortization expense.

(3) Represents a gain on the sale of Telavant net assets to Roche due to the achievement of a one-time milestone in June 2024.

(4) Represents the unrealized loss (gain) on equity investments in unconsolidated entities that are accounted for at fair value with changes in value reported in earnings.

(5) Represents the change in fair value of liability instruments, which is non-cash and primarily includes the unrealized losses relating to the measurement and recognition of fair value on a recurring basis of certain liabilities.

(6) Represents the estimated tax effect of the adjustments.

