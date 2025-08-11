Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports second quarter 2025 results

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on August 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,186 million for the second quarter of 2025, versus $1,238 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(5) million and $(0.05), respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $(14) million and $(0.13), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Recent Highlights*

Array

On August 1, 2025, United States Cellular Corporation changed its name to Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. SM (Array SM )

On August 1, 2025, Array completed the sale of its wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile for total consideration of $4.3 billion which includes a combination of cash and assumed debt

Array declared a $23.00 per share special dividend payable to its shareholders on August 19, 2025

Third-party tower revenues increased 12%

Pending AT&T and Verizon spectrum transactions are expected to close in 2H 2025 and Q3 2026, respectively, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions

TDS Telecom

Ken Dixon joined the organization as TDS Telecom President and CEO

Executing on fiber broadband strategy Delivered 27,000 marketable fiber services addresses in Q2 2025 Added 3,900 residential broadband net additions; Grew fiber connections -10,300 residential broadband net adds from fiber markets

TDS Telecom revenues down 1%, impacted by divestitures of non-strategic assets

*Comparisons are 2Q'24 to 2Q'25 unless otherwise noted. Note that in September 2024, TDS sold its Hosted and Managed Services (HMS) operations. This 2024 transaction affects year-over-year revenue comparisons at the consolidated level. HMS operating revenues were $38 million in Q2 2024.

"TDS has made significant progress on its strategic priorities," said Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "With the successful completion of the T-Mobile transaction, we delivered a key milestone in the company's transformation, and positioned the continuing tower business for growth and value creation. Additionally, we are delighted that Ken Dixon, CEO of TDS Telecom, has joined the organization at a pivotal time for our fiber business. With a growing fiber network and strengthened tower operations, I see tremendous opportunities ahead for the TDS enterprise."

2025 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2025 results for TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 11, 2025 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

Array is not providing 2025 financial guidance.

2025 Estimated Results

TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $1,030-$1,070 $1,030-$1,050 Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP) $310-$350 $310-$340 Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP) $320-$360 $320-$350 Capital expenditures $375-$425 Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2025 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2025 Estimated

Results

Actual Results TDS Telecom

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A

$ 20

$ 85 Add back:









Income tax expense N/A

3

35 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $20-$50

$ 23

$ 120 Add back:









Interest expense -

(2)

(5) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 300

145

271 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $320-$350

$ 165

$ 385 Add back or deduct:









Loss on impairment of intangible assets -

-

1 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

8

12 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net -

(8)

(49) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $320-$350

$ 165

$ 350 Deduct:









Interest and dividend income 5

3

5 Other, net 5

4

4 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $310-$340

$ 158

$ 340





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on August 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/378403075

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/378403075 Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384, conference ID: 1328528.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides broadband, video and voice through its TDS Telecom business. Its Array business leases and offers tower space to third-party carriers. Founded in 1969, TDS is headquartered in Chicago.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; whether the previously announced spectrum license sales to Verizon and AT&T will be consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenues; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and Array indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities Array does not control; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; extreme weather events; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

Array: investors.arrayinc.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 3,904,000

3,946,000

3,985,000

3,999,000

4,027,000 Gross additions 109,000

105,000

140,000

123,000

117,000 Handsets 70,000

68,000

93,000

84,000

73,000 Connected devices 39,000

37,000

47,000

39,000

44,000 Net additions (losses) (42,000)

(39,000)

(14,000)

(28,000)

(24,000) Handsets (44,000)

(38,000)

(19,000)

(28,000)

(29,000) Connected devices 2,000

(1,000)

5,000

-

5,000 ARPU1 $ 51.91

$ 52.06

$ 51.73

$ 52.04

$ 51.45 ARPA2 $ 131.89

$ 132.25

$ 131.10

$ 131.81

$ 130.41 Handset upgrade rate3 4.2 %

3.1 %

4.8 %

3.5 %

4.1 % Churn rate4 1.29 %

1.21 %

1.29 %

1.25 %

1.16 % Handsets 1.12 %

1.03 %

1.08 %

1.07 %

0.97 % Connected devices 2.36 %

2.40 %

2.67 %

2.47 %

2.47 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 429,000

431,000

448,000

452,000

439,000 Gross additions 43,000

38,000

46,000

57,000

50,000 Net additions (losses) (2,000)

(17,000)

(4,000)

13,000

3,000 ARPU1 $ 31.72

$ 30.76

$ 30.59

$ 32.01

$ 32.37 Churn rate4 3.58 %

4.17 %

3.70 %

3.30 %

3.60 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,390,000

31,390,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000 Consolidated operating penetration5 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 80

$ 53

$ 162

$ 120

$ 165 Total cell sites in service 7,061

7,009

7,010

7,007

6,990 Owned towers 4,418

4,413

4,409

4,407

4,388 Number of colocations 6 2,527

2,469

2,444

2,418

2,392 Tower tenancy rate 7 1.57

1.56

1.55

1.55

1.55







1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:





• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.







• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.





2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



3 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.



4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of retail wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. The methodology for the calculation was updated in the second quarter of 2025 and prior periods were revised to reflect this change.



6 Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.



7 Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Incumbent Fiber 121,200

119,700

118,500

115,900

113,100 Incumbent Copper 106,500

112,600

116,900

125,600

130,600 Expansion Fiber 141,800

133,200

126,100

115,300

107,800 Cable 188,200

190,200

191,500

195,900

198,500 Total Broadband 557,700

555,800

553,000

552,700

550,000 Video 116,500

118,700

121,000

122,100

124,800 Voice 248,700

256,900

261,600

271,300

275,600 Wireless 1,600

900

100

-

- Total Residential connections 924,500

932,300

935,700

946,100

950,400 Commercial connections 184,300

187,600

190,500

197,200

201,500 Total connections 1 1,108,800

1,119,900

1,126,300

1,143,300

1,152,000



















Total residential fiber net adds 10,300

8,300

13,600

10,400

10,700 Total residential broadband net adds 3,900

2,800

7,900

2,700

2,100



















Residential fiber churn2 1.1 %

0.9 %

1.0 %

1.3 %

1.2 % Total residential broadband churn 1.5 %

1.3 %

1.4 %

1.7 %

1.7 %



















Residential revenue per connection 3 $ 65.85

$ 65.67

$ 64.72

$ 65.41

$ 65.26



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 90

$ 59

$ 82

$ 78

$ 78





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 Q2 2024 total connections include 23,700 connections that were part of subsequent divestitures.



2 Residential fiber churn represents the percentage of incumbent and expansion fiber connections that disconnected service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



3 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Array $ 916

$ 927

(1) %

$ 1,807

$ 1,877

(4) % TDS Telecom 265

267

(1) %

522

534

(2) % All Other1 5

44

(88) %

12

89

(88) %

1,186

1,238

(4) %

2,341

2,500

(6) % Operating expenses





















Array





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 720

713

1 %

1,407

1,442

(2) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 163

165

(1) %

325

329

(2) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

5

(53) %

4

11

(60) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (4)

8

N/M

(5)

7

N/M

881

891

(1) %

1,731

1,789

(3) % TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 180

178

1 %

364

351

4 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 73

67

10 %

145

131

10 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

4

61 %

8

6

39 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (8)

-

N/M

(8)

-

N/M

251

248

1 %

508

488

4 % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 13

58

(77) %

26

111

(77) % Depreciation and amortization -

1

(65) %

2

7

(70) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

-

N/M

-

(1)

(23) % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net -

-

N/M

(1)

-

N/M

14

60

(77) %

28

117

(77) % Total operating expenses 1,146

1,199

(4) %

2,267

2,394

(5) % Operating income (loss)





















Array 35

36

(4) %

76

88

(13) % TDS Telecom 14

19

(27) %

14

46

(70) % All Other1 (9)

(16)

45 %

(16)

(28)

42 %

40

39

2 %

74

106

(30) % Other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 43

39

9 %

79

82

(3) % Interest and dividend income 6

7

(18) %

13

12

1 % Interest expense (70)

(73)

5 %

(129)

(131)

2 % Other, net 2

1

N/M

5

2

N/M Total other expense (19)

(26)

28 %

(32)

(35)

8 % Income before income taxes 21

13

61 %

42

71

(41) % Income tax expense 3

6

(46) %

12

26

(54) % Net income 18

7

N/M

30

45

(34) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 6

4

61 %

11

13

(16) % Net income attributable to TDS shareholders 12

3

N/M

19

32

(41) % TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

17

-

35

35

- Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (5)

$ (14)

60 %

$ (16)

$ (3)

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 115

114

1 %

115

113

1 % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common

shareholders $ (0.05)

$ (0.13)

61 %

$ (0.14)

$ (0.02)

N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 115

114

1 %

115

113

1 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common

shareholders $ (0.05)

$ (0.13)

58 %

$ (0.15)

$ (0.03)

N/M





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the Array and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 30

$ 45 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 472

467 Bad debts expense 45

51 Stock-based compensation expense 44

29 Deferred income taxes, net 2

16 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (79)

(82) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 88

80 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 12

16 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (9)

- (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (5)

7 Other operating activities 6

5 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (29)

6 Equipment installment plans receivable 44

5 Inventory 52

54 Accounts payable (1)

(14) Customer deposits and deferred revenues (14)

7 Accrued taxes 4

7 Accrued interest (1)

5 Other assets and liabilities (54)

(78) Net cash provided by operating activities 607

626







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (286)

(451) Cash paid for licenses (4)

(15) Cash received from divestitures 24

- Other investing activities 2

1 Net cash used in investing activities (264)

(465)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt -

440 Repayment of long-term debt (17)

(401) Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for TDS stock-based compensation awards (25)

(10) Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for Array stock-based compensation awards (36)

(12) Repurchase of Array Common Shares (21)

- Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (44)

(61) Payment of debt issuance costs (2)

(16) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)

(3) Cash paid for software license agreements (20)

(21) Other financing activities (1)

(1) Net cash used in financing activities (168)

(85)







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 175

76







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 384

270 End of period $ 559

$ 346

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 540

$ 364 Accounts receivable, net 1,006

1,041 Inventory, net 130

183 Prepaid expenses 76

72 Income taxes receivable 2

2 Other current assets 32

33 Total current assets 1,786

1,695







Licenses 4,592

4,588







Other intangible assets, net 146

161







Investments in unconsolidated entities 493

500







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,808

4,994







Operating lease right-of-use assets 975

982







Other assets and deferred charges 726

762







Total assets $ 13,526

$ 13,682

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 37

$ 31 Accounts payable 268

280 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 270

283 Accrued interest 15

16 Accrued taxes 39

39 Accrued compensation 97

150 Short-term operating lease liabilities 148

153 Other current liabilities 127

138 Total current liabilities 1,001

1,090







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 982

981 Long-term operating lease liabilities 867

867 Other deferred liabilities and credits 815

809







Long-term debt, net 4,030

4,051







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 16

16







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,535

2,574 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

1,074 Treasury shares, at cost (389)

(425) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18

18 Retained earnings 1,765

1,849 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,004

5,091







Noncontrolling interests 811

777







Total equity 5,815

5,868







Total liabilities and equity $ 13,526

$ 13,682

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





June 30, 2025





TDS

TDS

Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

Array

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 386

$ 164

$ 153

$ (163)

$ 540



















Licenses and other intangible assets $ 4,583

$ 150

$ 5

$ -

$ 4,738 Investment in unconsolidated entities 444

4

52

(7)

493

$ 5,027

$ 154

$ 57

$ (7)

$ 5,231



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,313

$ 2,479

$ 16

$ -

$ 4,808



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 28

$ -

$ 9

$ -

$ 37 Non-current portion 2,819

3

1,208

-

4,030

$ 2,847

$ 3

$ 1,217

$ -

$ 4,067

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, Array 2025

2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

2024

2025

vs. 2024 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating Revenues





















Wireless $ 888

$ 902

(1) %

$ 1,751

$ 1,826

(4) % Towers 62

58

7 %

123

116

6 % Intra-company eliminations (34)

(33)

(3) %

(67)

(65)

(3) % Total operating revenues 916

927

(1) %

1,807

1,877

(4) %























Operating expenses





















Wireless 874

885

(1) %

1,717

1,779

(3) % Towers 41

39

5 %

81

75

8 % Intra-company eliminations (34)

(33)

(3) %

(67)

(65)

(3) % Total operating expenses 881

891

(1) %

1,731

1,789

(3) %























Operating income $ 35

$ 36

(4) %

$ 76

$ 88

(13) %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 208

$ 227

(9) %

$ 422

$ 456

(7) % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 254

$ 268

(6) %

$ 506

$ 542

(7) % Capital expenditures $ 80

$ 165

(52) %

$ 132

$ 295

(55) %

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, Array Wireless 2025

2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

2024

2025

vs. 2024 (Dollars in millions)





















Retail service $ 652

$ 666

(2) %

$ 1,312

$ 1,344

(2) % Other 56

52

7 %

109

102

7 % Service revenues 708

718

(1) %

1,421

1,446

(2) % Equipment sales 180

184

(2) %

330

380

(13) % Total operating revenues 888

902

(1) %

1,751

1,826

(4) %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 197

194

1 %

387

390

(1) % Cost of equipment sold 209

211

(1) %

387

427

(9) % Selling, general and administrative 319

313

2 %

643

637

1 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 151

154

(2) %

302

308

(2) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

5

(59) %

3

10

(66) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (4)

8

N/M

(5)

7

N/M Total operating expenses 874

885

(1) %

1,717

1,779

(3) %























Operating income $ 14

$ 17

(21) %

$ 34

$ 47

(27) %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 174

$ 196

(11) %

$ 355

$ 392

(9) % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 174

$ 196

(11) %

$ 355

$ 392

(9) % Capital expenditures $ 77

$ 160

(52) %

$ 127

$ 286

(55) %



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, Array Towers 2025

2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025

2024

2025

vs. 2024 (Dollars in millions)





















Third-party revenues $ 28

$ 25

12 %

$ 56

$ 51

9 % Intra-company revenues 34

33

3 %

67

65

3 % Total tower revenues 62

58

7 %

123

116

6 %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 20

19

6 %

39

37

5 % Selling, general and administrative 9

9

(1) %

18

16

14 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12

11

7 %

23

21

6 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

-

14 %

1

1

60 % Total operating expenses 41

39

5 %

81

75

8 %























Operating income $ 21

$ 19

11 %

$ 42

$ 41

2 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 34

$ 31

9 %

$ 67

$ 64

4 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 34

$ 31

9 %

$ 67

$ 64

4 % Capital expenditures $ 3

$ 5

(51) %

$ 5

$ 9

(47) %

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Incumbent $ 85

$ 90

(6) %

$ 170

$ 180

(5) % Expansion 37

28

31 %

71

54

32 % Cable 62

69

(10) %

126

138

(9) % Total residential 183

186

(2) %

367

372

(1) % Commercial 35

37

(6) %

69

74

(6) % Wholesale 47

44

7 %

85

88

(3) % Total service revenues 265

267

(1) %

522

534

(2) % Equipment revenues -

-

(14) %

-

-

2 % Total operating revenues 265

267

(1) %

522

534

(2) %























Cost of services 97

98

(1) %

198

196

1 % Cost of equipment and products -

-

(6) %

-

-

25 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 83

80

3 %

166

155

7 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 73

67

10 %

145

131

10 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

4

61 %

8

6

39 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (8)

-

N/M

(8)

-

N/M Total operating expenses 251

248

1 %

508

488

4 %























Operating income $ 14

$ 19

(27) %

$ 14

$ 46

(70) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, TDS CONSOLIDATED 2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 422

$ 403

$ 607

$ 626 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (157)

(216)

(286)

(451) Cash paid for software license agreements (11)

(11)

(20)

(21) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 254

$ 176

$ 301

$ 154



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Array 2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 325

$ 313

$ 485

$ 516 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (75)

(137)

(147)

(270) Cash paid for software license agreements (11)

(11)

(20)

(20) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 239

$ 165

$ 318

$ 226





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes. Income and expense items below Operating income are not provided at the individual segment level for Array Wireless and Array Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Array 2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 32

$ 18

$ 52

$ 42 Add back or deduct:













Income tax expense 4

14

24

41 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 36

32

76

83 Add back:













Interest expense 45

45

84

91 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 163

165

325

329 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 244

242

485

503 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 12

13

22

21 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

5

4

11 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (4)

8

(5)

7 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 254

268

506

542 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 42

38

78

80 Interest and dividend income 4

3

6

6 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 208

$ 227

$ 422

$ 456



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Array Wireless 2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)













EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 165

$ 171

$ 336

$ 355 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 11

12

21

20 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

5

3

10 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (4)

8

(5)

7 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 174

196

355

392 Deduct:













Depreciation, amortization and accretion 151

154

302

308 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 11

12

21

20 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

5

3

10 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (4)

8

(5)

7 Operating income (GAAP) $ 14

$ 17

$ 34

$ 47



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Array Towers 2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)













EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 33

$ 30

$ 65

$ 62 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 1

1

1

1 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

-

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 34

31

67

64 Deduct:













Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12

11

23

21 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 1

1

1

1 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

-

1

1 Operating income (GAAP) $ 21

$ 19

$ 42

$ 41



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, TDS Telecom 2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 16

$ 18

$ 20

$ 42 Add back or deduct:













Income tax expense 2

3

3

10 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 18

21

23

52 Add back:













Interest expense (1)

-

(2)

(2) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 73

67

145

131 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 90

88

165

181 Add back or deduct:













(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

4

8

6 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (8)

-

(8)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 89

91

165

187 Deduct:













Interest and dividend income 2

1

3

2 Other, net 2

1

4

2 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 85

$ 89

$ 158

$ 183



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.