Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports second quarter 2025 results

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,186 million for the second quarter of 2025, versus $1,238 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(5) million and $(0.05), respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $(14) million and $(0.13), respectively, in the same period one year ago.
Recent Highlights*
Array
- On August 1, 2025, United States Cellular Corporation changed its name to Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.SM (ArraySM)
- On August 1, 2025, Array completed the sale of its wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile for total consideration of $4.3 billion which includes a combination of cash and assumed debt
- Array declared a $23.00 per share special dividend payable to its shareholders on August 19, 2025
- Third-party tower revenues increased 12%
- Pending AT&T and Verizon spectrum transactions are expected to close in 2H 2025 and Q3 2026, respectively, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions
TDS Telecom
- Ken Dixon joined the organization as TDS Telecom President and CEO
- Executing on fiber broadband strategy
- Delivered 27,000 marketable fiber services addresses in Q2 2025
- Added 3,900 residential broadband net additions; Grew fiber connections -10,300 residential broadband net adds from fiber markets
- TDS Telecom revenues down 1%, impacted by divestitures of non-strategic assets
*Comparisons are 2Q'24 to 2Q'25 unless otherwise noted. Note that in September 2024, TDS sold its Hosted and Managed Services (HMS) operations. This 2024 transaction affects year-over-year revenue comparisons at the consolidated level. HMS operating revenues were $38 million in Q2 2024.
"TDS has made significant progress on its strategic priorities," said Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "With the successful completion of the T-Mobile transaction, we delivered a key milestone in the company's transformation, and positioned the continuing tower business for growth and value creation. Additionally, we are delighted that Ken Dixon, CEO of TDS Telecom, has joined the organization at a pivotal time for our fiber business. With a growing fiber network and strengthened tower operations, I see tremendous opportunities ahead for the TDS enterprise."
2025 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2025 results for TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 11, 2025 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
Array is not providing 2025 financial guidance.
2025 Estimated Results
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,030-$1,070
$1,030-$1,050
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$310-$350
$310-$340
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$320-$360
$320-$350
Capital expenditures
$375-$425
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2025 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
2025 Estimated
Actual Results
TDS Telecom
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$ 20
$ 85
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
3
35
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$20-$50
$ 23
$ 120
Add back:
Interest expense
-
(2)
(5)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
300
145
271
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$320-$350
$ 165
$ 385
Add back or deduct:
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
-
-
1
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
8
12
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
(8)
(49)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$320-$350
$ 165
$ 350
Deduct:
Interest and dividend income
5
3
5
Other, net
5
4
4
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$310-$340
$ 158
$ 340
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides broadband, video and voice through its TDS Telecom business. Its Array business leases and offers tower space to third-party carriers. Founded in 1969, TDS is headquartered in Chicago.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
3,904,000
3,946,000
3,985,000
3,999,000
4,027,000
Gross additions
109,000
105,000
140,000
123,000
117,000
Handsets
70,000
68,000
93,000
84,000
73,000
Connected devices
39,000
37,000
47,000
39,000
44,000
Net additions (losses)
(42,000)
(39,000)
(14,000)
(28,000)
(24,000)
Handsets
(44,000)
(38,000)
(19,000)
(28,000)
(29,000)
Connected devices
2,000
(1,000)
5,000
-
5,000
ARPU1
$ 51.91
$ 52.06
$ 51.73
$ 52.04
$ 51.45
ARPA2
$ 131.89
$ 132.25
$ 131.10
$ 131.81
$ 130.41
Handset upgrade rate3
4.2 %
3.1 %
4.8 %
3.5 %
4.1 %
Churn rate4
1.29 %
1.21 %
1.29 %
1.25 %
1.16 %
Handsets
1.12 %
1.03 %
1.08 %
1.07 %
0.97 %
Connected devices
2.36 %
2.40 %
2.67 %
2.47 %
2.47 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period
429,000
431,000
448,000
452,000
439,000
Gross additions
43,000
38,000
46,000
57,000
50,000
Net additions (losses)
(2,000)
(17,000)
(4,000)
13,000
3,000
ARPU1
$ 31.72
$ 30.76
$ 30.59
$ 32.01
$ 32.37
Churn rate4
3.58 %
4.17 %
3.70 %
3.30 %
3.60 %
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
31,390,000
31,390,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
14 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 80
$ 53
$ 162
$ 120
$ 165
Total cell sites in service
7,061
7,009
7,010
7,007
6,990
Owned towers
4,418
4,413
4,409
4,407
4,388
Number of colocations 6
2,527
2,469
2,444
2,418
2,392
Tower tenancy rate 7
1.57
1.56
1.55
1.55
1.55
1
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
2
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
3
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
4
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of retail wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. The methodology for the calculation was updated in the second quarter of 2025 and prior periods were revised to reflect this change.
6
Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.
7
Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
Residential connections
Broadband
Incumbent Fiber
121,200
119,700
118,500
115,900
113,100
Incumbent Copper
106,500
112,600
116,900
125,600
130,600
Expansion Fiber
141,800
133,200
126,100
115,300
107,800
Cable
188,200
190,200
191,500
195,900
198,500
Total Broadband
557,700
555,800
553,000
552,700
550,000
Video
116,500
118,700
121,000
122,100
124,800
Voice
248,700
256,900
261,600
271,300
275,600
Wireless
1,600
900
100
-
-
Total Residential connections
924,500
932,300
935,700
946,100
950,400
Commercial connections
184,300
187,600
190,500
197,200
201,500
Total connections 1
1,108,800
1,119,900
1,126,300
1,143,300
1,152,000
Total residential fiber net adds
10,300
8,300
13,600
10,400
10,700
Total residential broadband net adds
3,900
2,800
7,900
2,700
2,100
Residential fiber churn2
1.1 %
0.9 %
1.0 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
Total residential broadband churn
1.5 %
1.3 %
1.4 %
1.7 %
1.7 %
Residential revenue per connection 3
$ 65.85
$ 65.67
$ 64.72
$ 65.41
$ 65.26
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 90
$ 59
$ 82
$ 78
$ 78
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Q2 2024 total connections include 23,700 connections that were part of subsequent divestitures.
2
Residential fiber churn represents the percentage of incumbent and expansion fiber connections that disconnected service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
3
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
Array
$ 916
$ 927
(1) %
$ 1,807
$ 1,877
(4) %
TDS Telecom
265
267
(1) %
522
534
(2) %
All Other1
5
44
(88) %
12
89
(88) %
1,186
1,238
(4) %
2,341
2,500
(6) %
Operating expenses
Array
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
720
713
1 %
1,407
1,442
(2) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
163
165
(1) %
325
329
(2) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
(53) %
4
11
(60) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(4)
8
N/M
(5)
7
N/M
881
891
(1) %
1,731
1,789
(3) %
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
180
178
1 %
364
351
4 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
73
67
10 %
145
131
10 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
6
4
61 %
8
6
39 %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(8)
-
N/M
(8)
-
N/M
251
248
1 %
508
488
4 %
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
13
58
(77) %
26
111
(77) %
Depreciation and amortization
-
1
(65) %
2
7
(70) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
-
N/M
-
(1)
(23) %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
-
N/M
(1)
-
N/M
14
60
(77) %
28
117
(77) %
Total operating expenses
1,146
1,199
(4) %
2,267
2,394
(5) %
Operating income (loss)
Array
35
36
(4) %
76
88
(13) %
TDS Telecom
14
19
(27) %
14
46
(70) %
All Other1
(9)
(16)
45 %
(16)
(28)
42 %
40
39
2 %
74
106
(30) %
Other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
43
39
9 %
79
82
(3) %
Interest and dividend income
6
7
(18) %
13
12
1 %
Interest expense
(70)
(73)
5 %
(129)
(131)
2 %
Other, net
2
1
N/M
5
2
N/M
Total other expense
(19)
(26)
28 %
(32)
(35)
8 %
Income before income taxes
21
13
61 %
42
71
(41) %
Income tax expense
3
6
(46) %
12
26
(54) %
Net income
18
7
N/M
30
45
(34) %
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
6
4
61 %
11
13
(16) %
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
12
3
N/M
19
32
(41) %
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17
17
-
35
35
-
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (5)
$ (14)
60 %
$ (16)
$ (3)
N/M
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
115
114
1 %
115
113
1 %
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
$ (0.05)
$ (0.13)
61 %
$ (0.14)
$ (0.02)
N/M
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
115
114
1 %
115
113
1 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
$ (0.05)
$ (0.13)
58 %
$ (0.15)
$ (0.03)
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the Array and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 30
$ 45
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
472
467
Bad debts expense
45
51
Stock-based compensation expense
44
29
Deferred income taxes, net
2
16
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(79)
(82)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
88
80
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
12
16
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(9)
-
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(5)
7
Other operating activities
6
5
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(29)
6
Equipment installment plans receivable
44
5
Inventory
52
54
Accounts payable
(1)
(14)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(14)
7
Accrued taxes
4
7
Accrued interest
(1)
5
Other assets and liabilities
(54)
(78)
Net cash provided by operating activities
607
626
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(286)
(451)
Cash paid for licenses
(4)
(15)
Cash received from divestitures
24
-
Other investing activities
2
1
Net cash used in investing activities
(264)
(465)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
-
440
Repayment of long-term debt
(17)
(401)
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for TDS stock-based compensation awards
(25)
(10)
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for Array stock-based compensation awards
(36)
(12)
Repurchase of Array Common Shares
(21)
-
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(44)
(61)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(2)
(16)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(3)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(20)
(21)
Other financing activities
(1)
(1)
Net cash used in financing activities
(168)
(85)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
175
76
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
384
270
End of period
$ 559
$ 346
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 540
$ 364
Accounts receivable, net
1,006
1,041
Inventory, net
130
183
Prepaid expenses
76
72
Income taxes receivable
2
2
Other current assets
32
33
Total current assets
1,786
1,695
Licenses
4,592
4,588
Other intangible assets, net
146
161
Investments in unconsolidated entities
493
500
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,808
4,994
Operating lease right-of-use assets
975
982
Other assets and deferred charges
726
762
Total assets
$ 13,526
$ 13,682
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 37
$ 31
Accounts payable
268
280
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
270
283
Accrued interest
15
16
Accrued taxes
39
39
Accrued compensation
97
150
Short-term operating lease liabilities
148
153
Other current liabilities
127
138
Total current liabilities
1,001
1,090
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
982
981
Long-term operating lease liabilities
867
867
Other deferred liabilities and credits
815
809
Long-term debt, net
4,030
4,051
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
16
16
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,535
2,574
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1,074
1,074
Treasury shares, at cost
(389)
(425)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18
18
Retained earnings
1,765
1,849
Total TDS shareholders' equity
5,004
5,091
Noncontrolling interests
811
777
Total equity
5,815
5,868
Total liabilities and equity
$ 13,526
$ 13,682
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
TDS
TDS
Intercompany
TDS
Array
Telecom
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 386
$ 164
$ 153
$ (163)
$ 540
Licenses and other intangible assets
$ 4,583
$ 150
$ 5
$ -
$ 4,738
Investment in unconsolidated entities
444
4
52
(7)
493
$ 5,027
$ 154
$ 57
$ (7)
$ 5,231
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,313
$ 2,479
$ 16
$ -
$ 4,808
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 28
$ -
$ 9
$ -
$ 37
Non-current portion
2,819
3
1,208
-
4,030
$ 2,847
$ 3
$ 1,217
$ -
$ 4,067
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
Array
2025
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
(Dollars in millions)
Operating Revenues
Wireless
$ 888
$ 902
(1) %
$ 1,751
$ 1,826
(4) %
Towers
62
58
7 %
123
116
6 %
Intra-company eliminations
(34)
(33)
(3) %
(67)
(65)
(3) %
Total operating revenues
916
927
(1) %
1,807
1,877
(4) %
Operating expenses
Wireless
874
885
(1) %
1,717
1,779
(3) %
Towers
41
39
5 %
81
75
8 %
Intra-company eliminations
(34)
(33)
(3) %
(67)
(65)
(3) %
Total operating expenses
881
891
(1) %
1,731
1,789
(3) %
Operating income
$ 35
$ 36
(4) %
$ 76
$ 88
(13) %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 208
$ 227
(9) %
$ 422
$ 456
(7) %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 254
$ 268
(6) %
$ 506
$ 542
(7) %
Capital expenditures
$ 80
$ 165
(52) %
$ 132
$ 295
(55) %
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
Array Wireless
2025
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
(Dollars in millions)
Retail service
$ 652
$ 666
(2) %
$ 1,312
$ 1,344
(2) %
Other
56
52
7 %
109
102
7 %
Service revenues
708
718
(1) %
1,421
1,446
(2) %
Equipment sales
180
184
(2) %
330
380
(13) %
Total operating revenues
888
902
(1) %
1,751
1,826
(4) %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
197
194
1 %
387
390
(1) %
Cost of equipment sold
209
211
(1) %
387
427
(9) %
Selling, general and administrative
319
313
2 %
643
637
1 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
151
154
(2) %
302
308
(2) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
(59) %
3
10
(66) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(4)
8
N/M
(5)
7
N/M
Total operating expenses
874
885
(1) %
1,717
1,779
(3) %
Operating income
$ 14
$ 17
(21) %
$ 34
$ 47
(27) %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 174
$ 196
(11) %
$ 355
$ 392
(9) %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 174
$ 196
(11) %
$ 355
$ 392
(9) %
Capital expenditures
$ 77
$ 160
(52) %
$ 127
$ 286
(55) %
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
Array Towers
2025
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
(Dollars in millions)
Third-party revenues
$ 28
$ 25
12 %
$ 56
$ 51
9 %
Intra-company revenues
34
33
3 %
67
65
3 %
Total tower revenues
62
58
7 %
123
116
6 %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
20
19
6 %
39
37
5 %
Selling, general and administrative
9
9
(1) %
18
16
14 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12
11
7 %
23
21
6 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
-
14 %
1
1
60 %
Total operating expenses
41
39
5 %
81
75
8 %
Operating income
$ 21
$ 19
11 %
$ 42
$ 41
2 %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 34
$ 31
9 %
$ 67
$ 64
4 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 34
$ 31
9 %
$ 67
$ 64
4 %
Capital expenditures
$ 3
$ 5
(51) %
$ 5
$ 9
(47) %
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
(Dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Residential
Incumbent
$ 85
$ 90
(6) %
$ 170
$ 180
(5) %
Expansion
37
28
31 %
71
54
32 %
Cable
62
69
(10) %
126
138
(9) %
Total residential
183
186
(2) %
367
372
(1) %
Commercial
35
37
(6) %
69
74
(6) %
Wholesale
47
44
7 %
85
88
(3) %
Total service revenues
265
267
(1) %
522
534
(2) %
Equipment revenues
-
-
(14) %
-
-
2 %
Total operating revenues
265
267
(1) %
522
534
(2) %
Cost of services
97
98
(1) %
198
196
1 %
Cost of equipment and products
-
-
(6) %
-
-
25 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
83
80
3 %
166
155
7 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
73
67
10 %
145
131
10 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
6
4
61 %
8
6
39 %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(8)
-
N/M
(8)
-
N/M
Total operating expenses
251
248
1 %
508
488
4 %
Operating income
$ 14
$ 19
(27) %
$ 14
$ 46
(70) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
TDS CONSOLIDATED
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 422
$ 403
$ 607
$ 626
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(157)
(216)
(286)
(451)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(11)
(11)
(20)
(21)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 254
$ 176
$ 301
$ 154
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Array
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 325
$ 313
$ 485
$ 516
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(75)
(137)
(147)
(270)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(11)
(11)
(20)
(20)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 239
$ 165
$ 318
$ 226
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes. Income and expense items below Operating income are not provided at the individual segment level for Array Wireless and Array Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Array
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 32
$ 18
$ 52
$ 42
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense
4
14
24
41
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
36
32
76
83
Add back:
Interest expense
45
45
84
91
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
163
165
325
329
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
244
242
485
503
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
12
13
22
21
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
4
11
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(4)
8
(5)
7
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
254
268
506
542
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
42
38
78
80
Interest and dividend income
4
3
6
6
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 208
$ 227
$ 422
$ 456
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Array Wireless
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 165
$ 171
$ 336
$ 355
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
11
12
21
20
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
3
10
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(4)
8
(5)
7
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
174
196
355
392
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
151
154
302
308
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
11
12
21
20
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
3
10
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(4)
8
(5)
7
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 14
$ 17
$ 34
$ 47
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Array Towers
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 33
$ 30
$ 65
$ 62
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
1
1
1
1
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
-
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
34
31
67
64
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12
11
23
21
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
1
1
1
1
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
-
1
1
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 21
$ 19
$ 42
$ 41
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
TDS Telecom
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 16
$ 18
$ 20
$ 42
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense
2
3
3
10
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
18
21
23
52
Add back:
Interest expense
(1)
-
(2)
(2)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
73
67
145
131
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
90
88
165
181
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
6
4
8
6
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(8)
-
(8)
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
89
91
165
187
Deduct:
Interest and dividend income
2
1
3
2
Other, net
2
1
4
2
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 85
$ 89
$ 158
$ 183
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.